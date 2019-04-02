Find out everything you need to know about the contestants below.

Caroline Flack

Age: 39

Twitter: @carolineflack1

Instagram: carolineflack

Flack, who is best known for presenting Love Island, will be swapping the villa for the tent as she takes on the charity baking challenge. She is no stranger to competition, having competed on – and won – the 2014 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

But the presenter first rose to fame as an actress, having starred in Bo' Selecta! in 2002. Flack has also presented various ITV2 spin-off shows such as I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! NOW! and The Xtra Factor.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy

Age: 48

Twitter: @krishgm

Instagram: krishgm

Guru-Murthy is an anchor on Channel 4 News, and he also hosts the channel's documentary series Unreported World as well as a podcast called Ways to Change the World.

The last time he was a contestant on a TV competition was for Celebrity Chase in 2017; he has also appeared on Through the Keyhole and The Inbetweeners: Fwends Reunited.

Greg Wise

Age: 52

Wise is an actor best known for starring in period dramas. Most notably, he played Lord Mountbatten in The Crown and Sir Charles Maulver in Cranford.

He also appeared in Sense and Sensibility, the 1995 movie written by and starring his wife Emma Thompson.

Nicola Adams

Age: 36

Twitter: @NicolaAdamsOBE

Instagram: nicolaadamsobe

Adams is Great Britain's most successful ever female boxer. During the 2012 Olympic Games in London, she won Team GB's first ever female boxing Gold, and in recognition of her services to boxing and unprecedented achievement, Adams was awarded an OBE in 2016.

The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off airs on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4