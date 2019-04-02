The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2019 episode 5: meet the bakers
Caroline Flack, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Greg Wise and Nicola Adams are all entering the tent for the last of the Stand Up To Cancer 2019 specials
The last episode of the celebrity edition of The Great British Bake Off will see TV presenter Caroline Flack, journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy, actor Greg Wise and boxer Nicola Adams battling it out in the tent for Stand Up to Cancer.
As usual, the celebrities will be set challenges by judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, and Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig will be back on hosting duties.
Find out everything you need to know about the contestants below.
Caroline Flack
Age: 39
Twitter: @carolineflack1
Instagram: carolineflack
Flack, who is best known for presenting Love Island, will be swapping the villa for the tent as she takes on the charity baking challenge. She is no stranger to competition, having competed on – and won – the 2014 series of Strictly Come Dancing.
But the presenter first rose to fame as an actress, having starred in Bo' Selecta! in 2002. Flack has also presented various ITV2 spin-off shows such as I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! NOW! and The Xtra Factor.
Krishnan Guru-Murthy
Age: 48
Twitter: @krishgm
Instagram: krishgm
Guru-Murthy is an anchor on Channel 4 News, and he also hosts the channel's documentary series Unreported World as well as a podcast called Ways to Change the World.
The last time he was a contestant on a TV competition was for Celebrity Chase in 2017; he has also appeared on Through the Keyhole and The Inbetweeners: Fwends Reunited.
Greg Wise
Age: 52
Wise is an actor best known for starring in period dramas. Most notably, he played Lord Mountbatten in The Crown and Sir Charles Maulver in Cranford.
He also appeared in Sense and Sensibility, the 1995 movie written by and starring his wife Emma Thompson.
Nicola Adams
Age: 36
Twitter: @NicolaAdamsOBE
Instagram: nicolaadamsobe
Adams is Great Britain's most successful ever female boxer. During the 2012 Olympic Games in London, she won Team GB's first ever female boxing Gold, and in recognition of her services to boxing and unprecedented achievement, Adams was awarded an OBE in 2016.
The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off airs on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4