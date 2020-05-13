Big Brother to make Channel 4 comeback with Davina McCall and classic episodes

Davina McCall will return to the world of Big Brother this summer for a special series celebrating the greatest episodes of the reality competition.

Big Brother: Best Shows Ever Show will air on E4 to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the series, which should help to fill the void left by Love Island’s postponement due to coronavirus.

McCall will join forces with former Celebrity Big Brother contestant Rylan Clark-Neal to look back on their favourite episodes and reflect on some of the most dramatic moments in its history.

McCall said: “I lived and breathed Big Brother for 11 years of my life. I didn’t miss one single episode. Not one week goes by when I don’t quote big brother in some form. It made me laugh, it made me cry and most importantly it taught me to never judge a book by its cover.

“I love the show with all of my heart and can’t wait to share it with a whole new audience. And of course, all you diehard fans out there…It’s good to be back. Big Brother’s missed you.”

Clark-Neal added: “After being off air for nearly two years I’m so excited to be bringing some much-needed Big Brother back to our lives. Over the years Big Brother has brought ground breaking television moments for many reasons, but now so more than ever whilst we’re all playing the role of housemates, let’s go back and rewind the clock to some of our favourite ever episodes.

“There will be laughs, tears and drama, but most of all we get to relive some of Big Brother’s greatest episodes.”

Earlier this year, there had been rumours that Channel 4 was planning a Big Brother revival with a cast of controversial celebrities, but these were strongly denied by the broadcaster.

The reality contest aired 14 seasons on Channel 4 starting from July 2000, before moving to Channel 5 in 2011 where it aired a further eight seasons.

In March, Big Brother Germany made headlines around the world when its contestants were informed about the coronavirus live on air, having entered the house before the illness spread so widely across Europe.

Big Brother: Best Shows Ever Show does not yet have a confirmed air date.

