Where is The Apprentice losers’ café La Cabana?

Following a two-year break, The Apprentice is back for series 16 and that means some of The Apprentice 2022 cast will find themselves visiting a very familiar haunt.

At the end of each episode, the losing team are sent to a cafe to talk through their decisions from the day.

This was previously The Bridge cafe, however, in 2018, the show got a new losers’ spot, known as La Cabana Café, which will feature in the current series.

So, where exactly is it?

Here’s all you need to know about the losers’ eatery.

Where is The Apprentice’s La Cabana Café?

You can find the café at: 36 Cumberland Business Park, Cumberland Avenue, Acton, Park Royal, NW10 7RT.

Candidates use this café as it’s close to the TV studio where the boardroom scenes are filmed.

Yes, despite the shots of the London skyline suggesting candidates are grilled somewhere in Canary Wharf, firings actually take place near an industrial estate on the other side on London.

Why? Owing to the sheer amount of people sometimes in the boardroom, a lot of cameras are needed to capture all the action. And that calls for a proper TV studio.

As the BBC says on The Apprentice website: “In order to set up and manoeuvre those cameras properly without interrupting proceedings, the series director needs to work from a gallery. Therefore it is not possible to film the boardroom scenes from Lord Sugar’s real boardroom.”

Is La Cabana a real café?

Yes, you can actually pop in for a cuppa. No grilling by Lord Sugar necessary.

What happened to The Bridge café?

The Apprentice hasn’t confirmed whether The Bridge will ever host the post-task arguments again, so it’s still possible the café will return in future episodes. After all, the candidates haven’t visited The Bridge in every episode of the show – in fact, losing contestants visited La Cabana during some episodes in an earlier series too.

The Apprentice is on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursdays at 9pm.