While it may seem the cafe is a TV set for the show, it's an actual greasy spoon and a real place you can visit – no grilling by Lord Sugar required.

But where is it? And when is it open? Here's everything you need to know…

Is The Bridge cafe from The Apprentice a real place?

Yes! That London caff you see the losers sitting in while they try to blame one another for their abysmal performances in the latest Apprentice task is indeed a real working cafe that you too can go to as part of your (latest) reality television pilgrimage.

Where is The Apprentice Bridge Cafe?

The Bridge Cafe is located in Acton in West London. Westfields Road, London W3 0AP, to be precise.

Can I visit the Bridge Cafe from The Apprentice?

You most certainly can. It's a short walk from West Acton tube station on the Central Line or a similarly short stroll from North Acton or Acton Main Line overground stations.

When is the Bridge Cafe open?

According to its Google page, the cafe is open from 6am to 2.30pm Monday to Friday.

What sort of thing is on the menu?

This is a traditional cafe, and so as you might expect they are big on breakfast and brunch. So expect healthy portions and fry ups and tea on tap!

Is it any good?

The overall TripAdvisor score for The Bridge Cafe is a very good 4.5 out of 5.

Here are some excerpts from reviews that people have left:

"This is a great cafe the best food and Frank and Gerry are a great laugh."

"Always a friendly welcome in this traditional English cafe."

"Came here for breakfast while staying in London, as a big fan of The Apprentice. Got a proper greasy full English fry up. One of the best I have ever had. service was great too."

"Loved our visit here. Great Apprentice chat and great bacon sarnie."

High praise indeed!

The Apprentice season 18 premieres on Thursday 1st February on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

