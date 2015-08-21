The 26-year-old competed in the 2012 Olympic Games, winning a bronze medal after facing Brazilian Esquiva Falcão Florentino in the Middleweight semi-finals.

"I can't wait to hit the Strictly dance floor!" Ogogo says, adding: "I've faced a lot of tough opposition in the past, but I've never faced anyone as tough as the Strictly judges before! My Mum is a massive fan of the show so I will be trying my hardest to make her proud."

Ogogo joins a host of other celebrities including Peter Andre, Carol Kirkwood, Jeremy Vine, Ainsley Harriott, Kellie Bright, Georgia May Foote and Katie Derham who will be heading to the Strictly ballroom this September. Once we have all of the celebrities confirmed we'll find out which professional dancer they'll be matched up with.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 soon

Robin Windsor, Alex Jones and Sir Bruce Forsyth will be at the Radio Times Festival this September.