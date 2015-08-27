Follow the Strictly Come Dancing 2015 celebrity line-up on Twitter
Because that's how you'll get to hear all the backstage gossip from series 13...
Strictly Come Dancing is ready to make its return to BBC1 this autumn, with 15 brand new celebrities currently stretching in the wings.
For those of us who'll be watching from the sofa, there's very little we need to do to prepare ourselves, physically at least. (Unless you want to slap on fake tan for the occasion, which is totally fine, by the way.)
One thing we can do, though, is start following this year's celebrity line-up on social media, so we'll always be up to date with gossip from behind-the-scenes...
Jeremy Vine
Twitter: @theJeremyVine
Kellie Bright
Twitter: @kelliebright76
Jay McGuiness
Twitter: @JayMcGuiness
Anita Rani
Twitter: @itsanitarani
Jamelia
Twitter: @Jamelia
Helen George
Twitter: @helen_george
Kirsty Gallacher
Twitter: @TheRealKirstyG
Iwan Thomas
Twitter: @Iwanrunner
