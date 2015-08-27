Strictly Come Dancing is ready to make its return to BBC1 this autumn, with 15 brand new celebrities currently stretching in the wings.

For those of us who'll be watching from the sofa, there's very little we need to do to prepare ourselves, physically at least. (Unless you want to slap on fake tan for the occasion, which is totally fine, by the way.)

One thing we can do, though, is start following this year's celebrity line-up on social media, so we'll always be up to date with gossip from behind-the-scenes...

Jeremy Vine

Twitter: @theJeremyVine

Kellie Bright

Twitter: @kelliebright76

Jay McGuiness

Twitter: @JayMcGuiness

Anita Rani

Twitter: @itsanitarani

Jamelia

Twitter: @Jamelia

Helen George

Twitter: @helen_george

Kirsty Gallacher

Twitter: @TheRealKirstyG

Iwan Thomas

Twitter: @Iwanrunner

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 next month

