Who left Drag Race UK? First queen eliminated from series two revealed

It was a big night on RuPaul’s Drag UK as the show returned for series two, introducing viewers to 12 new queeens.

Advertisement

But sadly for one of the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestants the first episode also marked the end of their Drag Race journey.

Joe Black from Brighton became the first queen to sashay away from the show after she faced Bimini Bon Boulash in the series’ first UK lip-sync battle with both queens lip syncing to Relax by Frankie Goes to Hollywood.

In the first episode, the queens all met for the first time before joining RuPaul who surprised them with an outrageous green screen photoshoot challenge, Wimbledhun, won by Lawrence Chaney.

Then in a cheeky twist, the queens were asked to deliver two looks on the Drag Race runway: their favourite British icon, and their hometown look.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Icons including Alan Turing, Kate Bush, Naomi Campbell were represented in drag; and Norwich, Dundee, Lancashire, Nottingham, Glasgow and Wales were all showcased on the runway too.

The challenge saw Asttina Mandella earn herself a RuPeter badge as the overall winner of the first runway challenge.

Hollywood actress and model, Elizabeth Hurley joined Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Mama Ru herself on the judging panel as the Joe Black was eliminated from the competition.

Speaking of Joe’s performance, Visage said: “The Brighton reference just didn’t say Brighton to me and that was the challenge.”

Hurley added: “That was more Hampton Court than Brighton Pavilion. I don’t think it matters, but if you were looking for accuracy then it matters.”

Wishing Joe well, Ru said: “Keep painting with all the colours in the rainbow – now sashay away.”

BBC

Following her exit, Joe said: “I’m feeling very numb. This wasn’t the outcome I expected. It is what it is, but I’m proud that I got here. It’s been a short blast, but a blast none the less.

“Everyone remembers the first one out don’t they? So I think as unfortunate as it is, it will always be an iconic placement. I put the goth into Gothy Kendoll I guess?”

The 30-year-old might be the first queen eliminated but that won’t stop her working, with the drag star already looking to the future.

BBC

When asked what was next for Joe Black, she said: “I might have a nap? No no no. I am more galvanised than ever to work hard. I’ve been given this platform and I cannot wait to peddle my cabaret nonsense to the masses.

“Expect live gin soaked debauchery cabaret revelry from me once we can all touch each other and be in rooms again. I am also toiling away at my YouTube, making home grown/edited/produced online content bigger and better than ever! I think we all need it at the moment, right? Both as a viewer and as a creator. Pure escapism. I bloody love my job!”

We’re totally here for it!

Advertisement

New episodes of Drag Race UK season two are available to stream on BBC iPlayer on Thursdays from 7pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.