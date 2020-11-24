Great British Bake Off 2020 winner Peter says he had to “smuggle” trophy home

You’d think after surviving 10 weeks in the The Great British Bake Off tent, successfully stopping his bakes from toppling or melting in the heat and winning Bake Off, all Peter‘s worries would be over, right?

Advertisement

Well, you can think again, as straight after he was crowned the 2020 winner, the 20-year-old had the issue of trying to get his trophy back to his home in Edinburgh.

Each year, the Bake Off winner is awarded a fancy, glass stand or dish (which is pretty much why many sign up, and because of the title of course).

“After winning the trophy I had to smuggle it on the plane back to Edinburgh,” he admitted. “I was a bit stressed when we went through the scanners.”

Luckily for Peter it all worked out, with the baker adding: “And then it stayed on my family worktop in the kitchen hidden in a box. I can’t wait to crack it out of the box and give it as much use as I possibly can.”

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Now settled back at home, life certainly has changed for Peter, who is in his third year of a four-year degree at university.

“I have started to be recognised a little bit more, but everyone has been such good fun and supportive, it’s been a really enjoyable experience,” he said.

As well as this, Peter’s baking horizons have been broadened since meeting Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

He continued: “Bake Off has definitely broadened my baking – it has opened me up to new styles of baking. I was quite adventurous before, but now I am less nervous of stepping out of my baking comfort zone.

“I tried to take on board the Judges comments and learn about baking, be analytical about it and I feel I have learned about baking on a deeper level. The tent isn’t just about baking good bakes, it’s about creating the perfect version of anything you bake.”

Channel 4

Peter wowed the Great British Bake Off judges and hosts from the moment he stepped into the tent, bagging the first Star Baker accolade of the series.

He went on to impress with his experimental and gluten-free bakes, attracting the attention of former contestants and fans.

In Week nine, he won Star Baker for the second time in the competition, putting him in a great position for the final.

In the end, it was out of himself, Laura and Dave to take the crown, and following much anticipation, Peter was announced as the 2020 champion.

While the experience is one he will never forget, there were tough times, however, with Peter explaining: “Worst moments in the tent were when others had issues with their bakes or bad feedback from the judges. We felt like a team and it was hard whenever anyone got a bad result.”

Channel 4

Nevertheless, these were balanced out with better times in the tent, which included bonding with the other Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants.

“The best moments were when you could see how much the judges loved our baking, you can’t help but smile when the judges love something they’re trying!” he said.

“If you enjoy baking and making friends, it’s worth applying no matter what your experience. The application process is interesting and challenging, and getting on the show is extraordinarily fun. You develop as a baker from the experience, so it’s worth giving it a crack.”

Advertisement

The Great British Bake Off is expected to return to Channel 4 in 2021. To apply for The Great British Bake Off 2021, click here. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.