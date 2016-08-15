1. Brian Cox

The physicist was rated the most trustworthy star among 13-18 year-olds. Always trust a scientist...

2. Barack Obama

Never trust a politician? Apparently, the leader of the free world is the exception that proves the rule, at least among British teenagers.

3. David Tennant

115180

Still arguably the most-loved star of the modern Doctor Who era, the Scottish actor is also a man you can put your faith in.

4. Emma Watson

115139

Actor, activist, UN ambassador – our overall winner also ranks highly when it comes to trustworthiness.

5. The Queen

115182

From acting royalty to genuine royalty, the Queen is a figure of trust no matter what your age.

More like this

6. JK Rowling (writer)

7. Daniel Radcliffe (actor)

8 Ian Hislop (journalist/ TV star)

9. Adele (musician)

10. SacconeJolys (YouTube vloggers)

