Radio Times teen survey: the Top 10 most trusted stars according to British teenagers
Who are the most trusted stars among British teenagers from 13-18?
1. Brian Cox
The physicist was rated the most trustworthy star among 13-18 year-olds. Always trust a scientist...
2. Barack Obama
Never trust a politician? Apparently, the leader of the free world is the exception that proves the rule, at least among British teenagers.
3. David Tennant
Still arguably the most-loved star of the modern Doctor Who era, the Scottish actor is also a man you can put your faith in.
4. Emma Watson
Actor, activist, UN ambassador – our overall winner also ranks highly when it comes to trustworthiness.
5. The Queen
From acting royalty to genuine royalty, the Queen is a figure of trust no matter what your age.
More like this
6. JK Rowling (writer)
7. Daniel Radcliffe (actor)
8 Ian Hislop (journalist/ TV star)
9. Adele (musician)
10. SacconeJolys (YouTube vloggers)