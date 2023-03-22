The show, which returns after a three-year hiatus, will see five new pairs attempt to travel from one end of Canada to the other without a phone, access to the internet or credit cards.

It's almost time to head to Canada, although you won't be needing a passport – we'll be living vicariously through Race Across the World 's season 3 cast of adventurers as they compete for £20,000.

Armed with just the cash equivalent of the airfare to fly the route, the contestants will be travelling over 16,000 kilometres whilst dealing with budget constraints and bears on their epic journey – but which route will they be taking and where are the checkpoints?

Here's everything you need to know about the Race Across the World season 3 route.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Race Across the World 2023 route

The 2023 season of Race Across the World sees five teams travel through Canada, starting off in Vancouver on the Pacific coast and hopefully ending in St John's on the island of Newfoundland – the most easterly city in North America.

The pairs that manage to complete the full journey will be travelling 16,000 kilometres across the breadth of Canada with a budget of just £2,498.13.

They'll be hitting seven checkpoints along the way, however they won't know the location of the next checkpoint until they reach the one before it.

Episode 1

Monique and Ladi. BBC

In episode 1, we'll see the five teams set off in Vancouver, with the starting point being Stanley Park, the city's first and largest urban park which Tricia and Cathie struggle to get out of.

All five teams must make it to the first checkpoint of Tlell in the Haida Gwaii archipelago with a deadline of just a few days.

Episode 2

Episode 2 will see the cast start off at the first checkpoint – the indigenous island of Haida Gwaii – before heading into the heart of Yukon to reach the second checkpoint of Dawson city.

The journey from checkpoint one to checkpoint two is over 2,000 kilometres north up one of the most isolated highways in the world to reach Dawson, a former boom town established during the Klondike gold rush of 1898.

Race Across the World season 3 will start on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 22nd March at 9pm.

Previous seasons are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.