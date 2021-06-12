Bake Off judge Prue Leith is made a Dame in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list

It’ll be “Dame Prue Leith” when the Great British Bake Off returns later this year – because the show’s judge is among those to have been named in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Advertisement

Leith, who took over from Mary Berry when the beloved baking show moved from BBC One to Channel 4 in 2017, has been made a Dame for services to food, broadcasting and charity.

She is one of many stars of film and TV to be honoured, with former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips also made a Dame for services to dance and charity, and actor Jonathan Pryce knighted for services to drama and charity.

Meanwhile, former Crimewatch presenter Nick Ross has been awarded a CBE for services to broadcasting, and BBC Sport presenter and former tennis player Sue Barker – who recently departed A Question of Sport – has been handed a CBE for services to sport, broadcasting and charity.

The Repair Shop host Jay Blades, radio presenter Simon Mayo, Luther and His Dark Materials actor Ruth Wilson, and TV Judge Robert Rinder have all been awarded MBEs.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

In a statement to the BBC, Leith said that “to be honoured for doing something that you love doing is just the icing on the cake.”

In a tweet, she added: “I am thrilled, delighted and very grateful. I’m not sure I deserve such a pat on the back for doing things that I’ve loved all my long life – in business or cooking or campaigning. But I can’t pretend it’s not a huge honour and source of pride. Dame Prue! It will take some getting used to.”

Channel 4

And Phillips, who was on the strictly judging panel from 2004 until 2008 and is also an acclaimed choreographer, described becoming a Dame as “crazy.”

“It’s wonderful,” she said. “It has been recognised how important dance is to people. And dance and creating dance is one of the most empowering careers you can have.”

Pryce, whose acting credits include Brazil, The Age of Innocence and an Academy Award-nominated turn in The Two Popes, said that it was important for those who work in the arts to continue to be acknowledged.

“After almost 50 years as an actor I am proud to think that the work and ideals that I have shared with my friends and colleagues is being honoured in this way,” he told the BBC.

And Barker said that she and her entire family were “thrilled” at the news – especially her mother, who will turn 100 next week.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide, or take a look at the rest of our Entertainment coverage.