BBC announces star studded line-up for Prince William’s Earthshot Prize ceremony

The BBC has announced an all-star musical line-up for the inagural Earthshot prize ceremony, which recognises inventive solutions to the environmental problems facing the planet.

Hosted by Clara Amfo and Dermot O’Leary, the hour-long ceremony hopes to turn the tide against the pessimism many feel towards the issue of climate change by showing the positive work being done to help counter the existential threat to humanity.

The initiative set up by Prince William scoured the world for the brightest scientific talent, ultimately settling on 15 finalists who impressed with particularly extraordinary work to help save our oceans, land and air.

Five will be announced as winners of a £1 million funding prize that will allow them to continue and progress their vital work, which has the potential to help repair our struggling planet.

Marking the occasion will be performances from musical artists Ed Sheeran, KSI and Yemi Alade, and Shawn Mendes, as well as popular band Coldplay, whose performance will use energy powered by 60 cyclists.

Sir David Attenborough will also feature in the ceremony, delivering a speech about the importance of this new prize and his optimism that humanity can rise to the environmental challenges it currently faces.

Clara Amfo said: “I’m delighted to be co-hosting the inaugural Earthshot Prize Ceremony. We’re at a critical time in our planet’s history, our habits are changing slowly but surely however, we can always learn and – most importantly – do more.

“I hope this inspiring award boosts us to continue to do better by our glorious earth. The individuals being honoured are truly pioneering and will make a long lasting difference. I look forward to us all feeling energised and ready to join them in improving life for all of us.”

Dermot O’Leary added: “I am incredibly excited to be hosting the inaugural Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. I have been so inspired by the 15 finalists and the ground-breaking work that they have all been doing. Their innovation encourages hope for future generations and our planet, it is wonderful to be a part of such a major push for change.”

The five winners of The Earthshot Prize will be announced by a star-studded line-up of presenters, consisting of The Duchess of Cambridge, athlete Mo Salah as well as actors Emma Thompson, Emma Watson, David Oyelowo.

The ceremony follows the release of documentary series The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet, which goes into more detail on each of the 15 finalists.

The Earthshot Prize airs on BBC One and iPlayer at 8pm on Sunday 17th October 2021. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.