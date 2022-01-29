Who is Olly Alexander? The Masked Singer guest judge, actor and singer

Musician and actor Olly Alexander will be stopping by the studio to help uncover who is behind the masks of the remaining The Masked Singer season 3 contestants .

ITV's The Masked Singer continues this week, and there's a guest judge in town!

With seven characters left in the running, including Firework, Traffic Cone, Doughnuts and Robobunny, Alexander will have to work super hard to try and crack each case.

Here's everything you need to know about the guest judge as he makes his Masked Singer debut.

Who is Olly Alexander?

Age: 31

Job: Actor, singer and screenwriter

Instagram: @ollyyears

Twitter: @alexander_olly

Olly Alexander is a British musician, actor and screenwriter. He released music under the name Years & Years. Years & Years was originally formed as a band in 2010 by Mikey Goldsworthy, who heard Alexander singing in the shower and asked him to join the group. It is now Alexander's solo venture.

Former members include: Goldsworthy, Emre Türkmen, Noel Leeman and Olivier Subria.

Alexander's acting career began in 2008 when he starred in Summerhill. His next film Bright Star was nominated for an Academy Award in the United States for Best Achievement in Costume Design.

Last year, Alexander played the lead role in Russell T Davies' critically acclaimed drama, It's a Sin, which portrayed gay life in the early 1980s and 90s and the onset of HIV/AIDS.

"For me, making the show was honestly a life-changing experience - playing that character, getting the chance to tell that story, engaging with an issue like HIV, which is so personal to a community that I'm a part of - and it changed my life, it really did," Alexander said in an interview with EW.

The Masked Singer airs on ITV on Saturdays.