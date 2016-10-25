Note to the Pointless team: if you have a contestant coming in whose name is Clint, maybe think about spacing the L and the I out a little? Or switching fonts? Just a thought.

Advertisement

Fans of the BBC game show were left confused by Clint's uppercase name badge on Monday night, mistaking the word for something else...

And then there was the dawning realisation:

Of course, this is not the first time the game show, fronted by Richard Osman and Alexander Armstrong, has had a Clint. Clints of years gone by have suffered from the exact same problem.

Take this Clint from three years ago:

More like this
Advertisement

It might be time for the programme-makers to invest in a special Clint name badge... before things get really out of hand.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement