Hosted by Paul O'Grady, stepping into the shoes of his dear departed friend original host Cilla Black, the show is said to have "been updated for the 21st century" but employs the same basic format and aims to retain "the humour, charm and cheekiness of the original show".

And while this new trailer doesn't show us any actual dating, it does hammer home the point that we're heading back to the good old days of TV dating...

Advertisement

Blind Date is coming to Channel 5 soon