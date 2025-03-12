The series will officially start airing at 9pm on Tuesday 25th March on Gold.

Morrissey has most recently been seen in 5 drama Finders Keepers, while he is also known for starring in Line of Duty and Waterloo Road, and for voicing Bob the Builder.

Meanwhile, Clunes is best known for playing the title character in Doc Martin, while he recently played a farmer defending his family and his way of life in ITV thriller Out There.

The official synopsis for Neil & Martin's Bon Voyage says: "Having famously starred together as flatmates Tony and Gary in Men Behaving Badly, in this new series Neil Morrissey will take Martin Clunes on a road trip through France, the country that has become his second home.

"From Normandy, through the Alps and to Neil’s home and cider apple orchard in the South, and taking in beautiful food, sweeping landscapes and fascinating local traditions, the two friends will reconnect and reminisce on a professional and personal relationship that spans 30 years."

When the show was first announced, Morrissey said: "It’s fantastic we have this golden opportunity to reunite so I can introduce my pal Martin to all the things I love so much about France, along with some Gallic treasures I’ve always wanted to see.

"I’ve fallen in love with this country, its glorious food, its delicious wine, and knowing Martin has an EU passport, I’m fairly certain he’ll be relocating here once I’ve finished with him."

Meanwhile, Clunes added: "I’m really looking forward to all the sights, sounds, tastes, people and experiences Neil’s lined up for me in France.

"Most of all I’m looking forward to spending a great deal of time with my old mate Neil, who I’ve grown to miss more than ever since he’s absconded to a country which he claims has the best scenery, food and wine on earth – is he right? I intend to find out by devouring the lot of it and seeing what I can remember afterwards."

