When is Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Celebrity Special on TV?

There will be three Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Celebrity specials. The episodes will air on ITV on Christmas Day (Wednesday 25th December) at 9pm, Saturday 4th January at 10.05pm and Sunday 5th January at 9.30pm.

Where can I stream Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Celebrity Special?

It's unclear whether the episodes will be available to stream after they air on ITV Hub, but it's likely. We'll update this page with more details.

Who is in Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Celebrity Special?

On Christmas Day, presenter and author Clare Balding, I'm Alan Partridge's Stephen Mangan and Coronation Street's Catherine Tyldesley will have only their wits (and four lifelines) to aid them in their quest to win the £1 million jackpot for their chosen charities.

The celeb guests for the New Year have yet to be confirmed, so we'll update this page once we know more.