“I’ve been David Beckham’s lookalike for years,” says Andy Harmer. “But it wasn’t until he got sent off against Argentina in the 1998 World Cup and became the most hated man in England that my bookings started going up.”

Being the country’s number-one Beckham-a-like means Harmer has to keep up with Beckham’s ever-changing hairstyle. “I’ve followed all of his looks, the cornrows, the mohican, I’ve had every haircut.”

But there are benefits, too. “I get hired for all kinds of things — shop openings, photoshoots and I’ve been all over the world and even recorded a single,” says Harmer, who runs the celebrity lookalike agency Lookalikes and who is always on the hunt for more famous faces.

More like this

“We need an Obama — and we really need a Nigel Farage...”

Harman's employees

Advertisement

Lookalikes begins on Monday 20th July on Channel 4 at 11pm