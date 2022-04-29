In a brand new clip, Greg Wallace references the mash-up track by Swede Mason, hoping to inspire the six semi-finalists.

MasterChef revisits an old classic in tonight's episode, as the semi-finalists are tasked with perfecting their biscuit bases – a decade after the release of the Top 40 Hit, Buttery Biscuit Bass.

"We love the base base biscuit base, we love the buttery biscuit base," he jokes, before adding: "Off you go."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Clips from the song are then interwoven with footage of the semi-finalists apparently attempting to mix their own buttery biscuit bases.

"We're not just looking for a buttery biscuit base, they can go in any direction they like," Wallace tells the camera.

"Their culinary imagination can go wild," his co-host John Torode adds.

"It can be buttery, toasty, nutty, crunchy," Wallace continues.

Advertisement

However, it's not all fun and games in the kitchen. "There's a lot riding on this – a place in finals week," Torode concludes.

Check the preview out below here. The remaining contestants have been whittled down from the original MasterChef 2022 line-up, which consisted of 45 amateur cooks who had been split into five groups of nine hopefuls. The show's semi-finals will conclude tonight at 8pm before the final week of episodes begins. MasterChef continues this week on BBC One and will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Looking for something else to watch? Visit our TV Guide. Also visit our hub for more Entertainment news.