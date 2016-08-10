Like me, you've probably never put that much thought into your voicemail message. It's probably just the automated one they give you. Most of us don't even bother to record our own name, just leaving it with 'welcome to the blah blah blah voicemail...'

But DC Comics co-publisher and comic art guru Jim Lee is winning at voicemails this week, revealing he got Mark Hamill to record one for him doing his Joker voice.