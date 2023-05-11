With the Eurovision 2023 final just days away, it's almost time for the remaining 26 acts to take to the Liverpool stage in the hopes of winning this year's competition – and with the likes of Sweden's Loreen and frontrunner Käärijä from Finland taking part, it's set to be a nail-biting night where the points table is concerned.

Making her Eurovision debut this year and representing the UK is 25-year-old Mae Muller, who's best known for her hits Better Days and Feels This Good – although she's got big shoes to fill after Sam Ryder placed second in last year's contest.

The singer, who'll be bringing her track I Wrote a Song to Eurovision, spoke to Radio Times magazine ahead of this year's competition about her journey, her Eurovision inspirations and the best advice she's received ahead of Saturday's Grand Final.

How did your Eurovision journey begin?

"I wrote the song in January, and just a few days later my management called to say, 'How do you feel about Eurovision?' I thought, 'Is this some kind of joke? I’ve only just written it!'"

What are your own earliest memories of Eurovision?

"Eurovision has been part of my life forever. My mum is a huge ABBA fan, she introduced me to their music when I was really young, and then I learned they came from Eurovision, so that sparked my interest."

Do you have a favourite past winning song?

"ABBA are my lifelong favourite pop musicians. And I loved (2018 winner) Netta’s 'Toy'. Her message was quite similar to my song – we’re empowering ourselves."

How has taking part in the contest changed things for you?

"I’ve never talked this much in my life! Fortunately, I love to chat. Before, a lot of young girls and women followed me, but now it’s blown the roof off, a wider field of people know who I am, and it’s people of all ages. I’m very flattered."

How are you managing the pressure of representing the host country?

"It drives me to work even harder. Sam [Ryder] doing so well last year is only a good thing, for the UK as a whole and for me following in his footsteps. It’s a lot easier to take things in your stride when there’s a lot of positivity around it [the contest]."

Why is the contest so important and enduring?

"Community and togetherness – whatever is going on in the world, it’s important to have that. It’s an outlet of originality and creativity, and it’s fun."

What advice have you received?

"Sam told me, 'Enjoy it, take every day as it comes.' The other contestants I’ve met so far has been lovely. I forget sometimes we’re competing against each other, because everyone is so friendly and supportive. It feels like a family."

