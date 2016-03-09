JK Rowling and Emma Watson shared a sweet moment on International Women's Day
The Harry Potter author and the actress are well known for having each other's backs
One is probably one of the most powerful authors on the planet, and the other is probably one of the most famous actresses and UN ambassadors of her generation. So when JK Rowling and Emma Watson join forces, something good tends to happen.
Yesterday, on International Women's Day, the pair shared a particularly sweet exchange on Twitter, as Watson discovered that #HeForShe – her campaign for gender equality – had been given its own Twitter emoji.
Rowling spotted Watson's delight and was quick to tell the young woman – who has been particularly busy of late setting up a feminist book club, interviewing feminist icon Gloria Steinem, and editing a very special edition of Esquire with Tom Hanks – that the pop culture accolade was well deserved.
Watson returned the praise, paying her own little tribute to the woman who wrote the Harry Potter novels which inspired the films that put Watson on the path to worldwide fame.
Still no word on whether or not she's joined Watson's book club, though.