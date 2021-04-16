In For a Penny air date: what we can expect from the new series

Stephen Mulhern will return for another series of In For a Penny this Spring.

People beware as the presenter will be coming to a town near you surprising members of the public with some hilarious and silly games.

This will be the third series of the ITV show, which first started as a segment on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway before earning a primetime slot back in 2019.

The first game show to be played on the streets on Britain (a bit like Streetmate, only you win money and not a date), In For a Penny featured members of the public try their luck at winning £1000 by completing a series of games.

So when is it back? And what can viewers expect?

Here’s everything you need to know as series three kicks off on ITV.

When is In For a Penny on TV?

In For a Penny returns to ITV on Saturday, 17th April at 7pm.

The half an hour show will see Stephen getting up to lots of mischief on the streets of England.

Who’s the host of In For a Penny?

Just like on Saturday Night Takeaway, Stephen Mulhern will be donning his glittery gold jacket and taking his daft quests across the nation.

And it seems the former Britain’s Got More Talent host, 42, had just as much filming the show for its own series as he did as part of Saturday Night Takeaway.

“I have absolutely loved filming this show,” he said.

“I don’t think I have ever laughed so much filming a series and it was all down to the great British public, they are the real stars. I’ve been privileged to meet some of the most amazing people up and down the country and now the viewers will get to see just how funny and entertaining they are.”

The show was co-created by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly of Saturday Night Takeaway, who said of the programme, “It was always a highlight for us to watch this segment on Saturday Night Takeaway and we are delighted it’s now become a series. Stephen is the perfect host, his warmth, wit and all-round humour mixed with the great British public, who are not only brilliant but are also unfazed when a man in a sparkly jacket appears and asks them to take part in ridiculous games! It makes for some fantastically funny TV.

Which locations will Stephen Mulhern be visiting on the new series of In For a Penny?

Stephen will be asking the residents of Torquay, Cambridge, Sheffield, Chester, Barry island, Blackpool and Southampton if they have a penny to be in with a chance to win a grand.

What can viewers expect from series three?

You can expect all the usual shenanigans, including Driving Me Round The Bend, You Are What You Eat, Check It Out and Pump It Up, where Mulhern challenges random customers to fill up their tank with a specified amount and if they get it on the dot, he will foot the bill.

“The series will also see the return of the popular games, Pump It Up, Mum’s the World, Cross Dressing, Driving Me Round the Bend, You Are What You Eat, Drawing a Bank, Weigh to Go, Whatever the Weather and the world-famous ‘stop watch game’ which gives shoppers the chance to bag £1,000,” ITV said.

The final game sees the return of the classic format, with Mulhern asking members of the public to bet a penny that they can win £1000 while playing three rounds of party games, including singing some Tom Jones tunes and bobbing for marshmallows in flour.

Will there be any new games?

Series three will see the return of some old faves plus some newbies, such as Pet Bet, Sausage Roll, Gelato Fun and more.

A spokesperson for the ITV show said: “Viewers will be treated to a host of brand-new games, including Pet Bet, in which contestants will be joined by their dogs to be in with a chance to win £100, while Sausage Roll sees teams of two attempt to roll a sausage roll across each others’ body without using their hands.

“A Gelato Fun sees one team member attempt to drop ice cream into a cone that is precariously placed in their partner’s mouth, while in Pound Pong, players are faced with 10 cups all worth differing amounts, ranging from £1 to £100 – players will have five attempts to accumulate as much cash as they can – and in Pedestrian Question, each contestant will have two minutes to answer as many questions as they can, but the answers will be based on Stephen’s opinion, so they have to guess what Stephen would answer to be in with a chance of winning the cash.”

In For a Penny starts on ITV on Saturday, 17th April at 7pm.