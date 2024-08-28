Freddy Brazier opens up on Jade Goody's death in heart-wrenching Celebrity Race Across the World
The episode showed the pairs preparing to celebrate Mother's Day.
Freddy Brazier has opened up about the loss of his mother, Jade Goody, at a young age in emotional scenes during tonight's Celebrity Race Across the World.
As the episode began, two of the pairs all prepared to celebrate Mother's Day, an occasion that is especially poignant for Freddy – whose mother died when he was four years old.
In 2009 on Mother's Day, Jade Goody passed away from cervical cancer, which Freddy expressed was "really hard".
"I don't really like showing my emotions," he told the cameras. "I don't even speak to my dad much about my mum either. I just avoid it. I prefer to bottle it up. I don't want to feel like I'm a burden to them.
"A lot of my memories that I have of my mum have come from watching a documentary, YouTube clips, newspapers, they are not my memories."
In a heartbreaking moment, Freddy tells the cameras that he doesn't have memory of being "held" by his mother when he was younger.
He continued: "If I had more memories of her, it would have made it a whole lot harder for me. But I think I would rather that than not really remember the things that I had done with my mum. It's just life really and I've kind of accepted that."
Freddy was comforted by fellow contestant Kola Bokinni, who opened up about losing his mum at 15 years old. "Usually on Mother's Day we all, my brothers and sisters, we celebrate and reminisce."
During the episode, the father and son duo set off to Salvador on the look for a sunset spot to honour Jade.
As they reach the Bay of All Saints, Freddy tells his dad: "Maybe Mum's pushing us in the direction of where we need to go. Thank you, Mother Nature."
Both Jeff and Freddy have left audiences filled with emotions during the series, with Jeff previously speaking about how he had been impacted by Jade's passing.
During last week's episode, Jeff said: "Independence for Fred is the name of the game, really. I think when the boys lost their mum, I really doubled down on putting all of my time, effort, attention, focus on my children.
"I needed to be there, helping them to navigate whatever the future was going to look like for them given their loss. And I'm still playing that role. But, yeah, the more Fred does for himself, I know that he can start to push on in life."
Celebrity Race Across the World continues on Wednesdays on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 9pm.
