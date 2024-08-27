As the final two episodes aired last week (Wednesday 21st August), jaws were left firmly on the floor after the decisions from brides and grooms - especially one groom.

During the final episode of season, Catherine walked down the aisle and said 'I do' to marrying Freddie, but his answer was not the same - and it's safe to say she was not expecting it.

"I love you, Cat," he begun. "But the timing might not be right for us. This isn't a goodbye. It's not a rejection of the love we share.

"Part of me wanted to say yes and embark on this journey with you, but as I look into your eyes, I know that I'm faced with a truth we both have to acknowledge.

"There's still mountains left for us to climb and lessons for us to learn before fully embracing a lifelong commitment. And I do love you, Cat, but I just need to be honest to both of us."

Catherine and Freddie on their wedding day. Netflix

Now, in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Catherine revealed she was not aware of Freddie's decision - and had she known, she never would have walked down the aisle.

"Off-camera, there is a lot that people don't see - but again, I was really rooting for us," she explained.

"Even up until the wedding day, I didn't know his answer. We had conversations, but it does change and people need to remember that.

"If I had known he was going to say no, I wouldn't have turned up, and he knew that."

This sentiment is something Catherine shared prior to the wedding days, as she told her close friends at her bachelorette party if she felt he would say no, she would not walk down the aisle.

Catherine told RadioTimes.com: "I was so upset because I brought my mum and dad into this. If I had known his answer, I wouldn't have invited my family.

"It would have been the odd friend and that would've been it."

Freddie on Love Is Blind UK. Netflix

But according to Freddie, Catherine may have known his decision, as he claimed that he knew before the wedding what his answer was going to be.

"For me, I think me and Cat were quite transparent with our feelings," Freddie exclusively told RadioTimes.com.

"I did have my doubts even up until the wedding day. I was thinking, 'Should or shouldn't I?' But I was pretty clear with Cat how I felt and what my decision would be.

"The discussion I had with my sister before kind of concreted the decision for me. I do feel as if I kind of knew my decision prior to the wedding day."

