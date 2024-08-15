As the pair were introduced in the first episode, Jeff told the cameras he hopes the race will give Freddy "a greater sense of purpose, self-worth [and] confidence", hence why the decided to to grab the race "with both hands".

Echoing his dad's sentiment, Freddy explained: "This is an adventure, I am an adventurer. Not a lazy bum like I was at home and I'm really gonna step into this new person. Freddy the adventure, Freddy the explorer."

The pair decided to reach the checkpoint via an inland route to get a more "authentic" experience of Brazil but it took a while for the father and son duo to come to the decision.

"I am not the greatest decision maker, I don't think very hard before doing much," Freddy explained.

Jeff chimed in: "I want you to step into making decisions for yourself instead of just going with the flow like you usually do."

Their chosen route paid off as they got to help a married couple with the upkeep of their home and were able to stay overnight before setting off on their next journey.

After an intense race to reach their first checkpoint the father and son found themselves in third place, falling behind Kelly Brook and her husband Jeremy and Scott Mills and his husband Sam.

But that didn't phase the pair as Jeff said: "Freddy has been amazing, what I've seen is him actually try some stuff and go beyond that point of, 'Ah that's not for me'."

"It sounds like my dad's really proud of me," as he reflected on the first leg of their race. "I think finding the hotel, he should be otherwise we'd probably still be out there. It's nice to hear that from my dad, it's really nice."

In next week's episode, the pair will set off 2 hour and 11 minutes after leaders Kelly and Jeremy – but will they make it to the next checkpoint on time?

Celebrity Race Across the World continues every Wednesday at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

