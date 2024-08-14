As ever, the travellers will have to leave behind their smartphones, internet access and bank cards as they all attempt to make it to the finish line.

So, as this year's line-up set off on their epic race, here's everything you need to know about the Celebrity Race Across the World season 2 route.

Read more:

More like this

Celebrity Race Across the World 2024 route

Episode 1

Kola Bokinni and Mary Ellen on Celebrity Race Across the World. Studio Lambert

In episode 1, the pairs kickstart their journey in the far north of Brazil in Belém, the capital of the state of Pará.

After handing over their belongings, the teams were given a GPS, map, spending money and the all-important details of their first checkpoint.

On their journey, their first checkpoint is Canoa Quebrada, also known as the pearl of the east coast in Brazil.

The teams will need to travel 1,750 kilometres through four states to reach the first checkpoint. To get there, they could go through the Atlantic coast or they could head inland to save money and travel through the rural back country.

While battling the tropical heat, the teams must work out how to reach Canoa Quebrada, in a place where only 5 per cent of the population speak English.

As ever, the teams must pass through five checkpoints, and only when they reach one will they know where the next will be.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Celebrity Race Across the World continues every Wednesday at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.