Celebrity Race Across the World 2024 route: Season 2 locations
Their first journey is 1,750 kilometres.
Celebrity Race Across the World is back for another exciting instalment, as four famous faces and their nearest and dearest embark on an adventure like never before.
Kelly Brook and her husband Jeremy, Scott Mills and his husband (then fiancé) Sam, Jeff Brazier and his son Freddy, and Kola Bokinni and his cousin Mary Ellen have all set out on a race of a lifetime in which they must travel across Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile in a journey of 12,500 kilometres.
As ever, the travellers will have to leave behind their smartphones, internet access and bank cards as they all attempt to make it to the finish line.
So, as this year's line-up set off on their epic race, here's everything you need to know about the Celebrity Race Across the World season 2 route.
Celebrity Race Across the World 2024 route
Episode 1
In episode 1, the pairs kickstart their journey in the far north of Brazil in Belém, the capital of the state of Pará.
After handing over their belongings, the teams were given a GPS, map, spending money and the all-important details of their first checkpoint.
On their journey, their first checkpoint is Canoa Quebrada, also known as the pearl of the east coast in Brazil.
The teams will need to travel 1,750 kilometres through four states to reach the first checkpoint. To get there, they could go through the Atlantic coast or they could head inland to save money and travel through the rural back country.
While battling the tropical heat, the teams must work out how to reach Canoa Quebrada, in a place where only 5 per cent of the population speak English.
As ever, the teams must pass through five checkpoints, and only when they reach one will they know where the next will be.
