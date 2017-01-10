Well, that's not entirely true. An eagle-eyed fan spotted the old switcheroos and they'll blow your mind just a little.

First up let's talk about Rachel.

Remember season nine's The One With The Mugging? Well it's also The One Where Rachel was Replaced By Someone Who Definitely Isn't Rachel And No One Batted An Eye Lid. (We can see why they didn't go with that title.)

More like this

A Friends superfan noticed the huge continuity error, 12 years after the episode originally aired. And it has blown our tiny, Friends-loving minds.

Here are Rachel and Joey standing in Monica's apartment. The camera pans away and pans back and BAM!

This isn't Rachel. It's a random woman standing in for Jennifer Aniston. She isn't even wearing the same outfit.

We know, right? Could we BE any more tricked/confused/outraged? It's not even the first time this has happened. The One With Rachel's Date saw an imposter standing in for Monica, too...

Look closely at the woman with the dark hair speaking to Phoebe. It AIN'T Monica!

Advertisement

Hilarious.

Have you spotted any mistakes or bloopers on TV or in films? Let us know at bloopers@radiotimes.com