After 11 years on the X Factor, judge Louis Walsh isn't returning for the new series. Sure, he's talked about leaving before – and there were those few weeks in 2007 when choreographer Brian Friedman filled his seat – but this is really it. The panel is, for the first time ever, Walsh-less.

Advertisement

Instead this year's new-look judging line-up sees Simon Cowell and Cheryl Fernandez-Versini return alongside newbies Nick Grimshaw and Rita Ora, the latter having appeared as a guest judge back in 2012.