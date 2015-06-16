Farewell Louis Walsh! Here are your X Factor best bits
As the long-standing judge waves goodbye to the X Factor panel, we celebrate a selection of his best moments
After 11 years on the X Factor, judge Louis Walsh isn't returning for the new series. Sure, he's talked about leaving before – and there were those few weeks in 2007 when choreographer Brian Friedman filled his seat – but this is really it. The panel is, for the first time ever, Walsh-less.
Instead this year's new-look judging line-up sees Simon Cowell and Cheryl Fernandez-Versini return alongside newbies Nick Grimshaw and Rita Ora, the latter having appeared as a guest judge back in 2012.
But we can't just let Louis go without a bit of a celebration, now, can we?
From his catchphrases to his water fights, here's a selection of Mr Walsh's best X Factor moments...
[playbuzz playbuzz_url='/radiotimes10/louis-walshs-x-factor-best-bits' /]