It's been a long but exciting night for music fans thanks to the Eurovision Song Contest 2026, which held its 70th annual competition in host city Vienna this evening (Saturday 16 May).

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The grand final saw the qualifying 25 countries take centre stage hoping to bring home the title of Eurovision 2026 champion. Voting began as the contest opened, with those around the world and in participating countries able to vote up to 20 times for who they'd like to win.

For audiences in the United Kingdom, commentary was once again provided for the final by the 'King of Eurovision', Graham Norton, as he provided his witty and unique opinions on each act that stepped foot on the Austrian stage.

But who scored what? Read on for a breakdown of the Eurovision scoreboard as they come through LIVE.

Eurovision 2026 scoreboard and points

Here's a breakdown of the 2026 Eurovision votes in full:

The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to take part in the event due to the ongoing war in Gaza.

This year, a number of countries will boycott the contest following the European Broadcasting Union’s decision not to expel Israel from the competition.

At the EBU general assembly in December 2025, a vote was held to introduce new rules that would stop governments and third parties from disproportionately promoting songs to influence voters. No vote was held on Israel’s participation.

The EBU said in a statement : "A large majority of members agreed that there was no need for a further vote on participation and that the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 should proceed as planned, with the additional safeguards in place."

Following this, Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Iceland confirmed they would not participate in this year’s Eurovision.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ said : "RTÉ feels that Ireland’s participation remains unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis there, which continues to put the lives of so many civilians at risk."

The BBC, which broadcasts the competition in the UK, has said it supports the decision made by the EBU. "This is about enforcing the rules of the EBU and being inclusive," it said in a statement.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2026 final will take place on Saturday 16 May 2026.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

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