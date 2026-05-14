The Eurovision 2026 Song Contest is upon us, with the semi-finals kicking off tonight and soon, Norway will be heading out on stage.

Ad

Hoping to secure a spot in the final is Jonas Lovv, who is renowned for his energy, unique style and an immense ability to connect with the audience.

The artist will be following in the footsteps of last year's entry Kyle Alessandro, though Jonas will be hoping to secure a higher spot on the leaderboard.

So, just who is Jonas Lovv? Read on to find out more about Norway's Eurovision 2026 entry.

Who is Norway Eurovision 2026 entry Jonas Lovv?

Jonas Lovv. Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Instagram: @jonas.lovv

TikTok: @jonaslovv

Jonas Lovv is a singer and songwriter who first gained notoriety in 2025 when he participated in the Norwegian version of The Voice.

Jonas made it to the semi-final but didn't win, but was then selected to take part in Melodi Grand Prix, which he won and earned him the chance to represent Norway in Eurovision.

How old is Jonas Lovv?

Jonas Lovv is 31 years old.

What nationality is Jonas Lovv?

Jonas Lovv is Norwegian.

What is Norway's Eurovision 2026 song called?

Norway will be represented at Eurovision with the song YA YA YA, the song he entered Melodi Grand Prix with and won.

You can watch the live performance below.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by YouTube. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as YouTube may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow YouTube and its required purposes. Accept and continue

What has Jonas Lovv said about representing Norway at Eurovision 2026?

Following his win at Melodi Grand Prix, Jonas wrote in an Instagram post: "Thank you so much! I really have no words. And a huge thank you to the European jury, we got every single 12 point which is insane!"

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Instagram. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Instagram may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Instagram and its required purposes. Accept and continue

Where did Norway come in the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest?

Norway made it to the final of Eurovision last year, and came in 18th place with 89 points.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by YouTube. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as YouTube may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow YouTube and its required purposes. Accept and continue

The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to take part in the event due to the ongoing war in Gaza.

This year, a number of countries will boycott the contest following the European Broadcasting Union’s decision not to expel Israel from the competition.

At the EBU general assembly in December 2025, a vote was held to introduce new rules that would stop governments and third parties from disproportionately promoting songs to influence voters. No vote was held on Israel’s participation.

The EBU said in a statement : "A large majority of members agreed that there was no need for a further vote on participation and that the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 should proceed as planned, with the additional safeguards in place."

Following this, Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Iceland confirmed they would not participate in this year’s Eurovision.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ said : "RTÉ feels that Ireland’s participation remains unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis there, which continues to put the lives of so many civilians at risk."

The BBC, which broadcasts the competition in the UK, has said it supports the decision made by the EBU. "This is about enforcing the rules of the EBU and being inclusive," it said in a statement.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2026 final will take place on Saturday 16 May 2026.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.