Cyprus is returning to the Eurovision Song Contest with an entry who may be familiar to those tuning in from the UK...

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Antigoni Buxton, who once appeared on Love Island, will lead Cyprus into their 42nd year taking part in the competition - the most participations without a win. Could Antigoni be the answer and break their losing streak?

Blending her cultural roots with modern genres like pop and hip hop, Antigoni is hoping she could take home the trophy for Cyprus this year.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about Cyprus's Eurovision 2026 entry.

Who is Cyprus Eurovision 2026 entry Antigoni?

Antigoni. Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Instagram: @antigoni

TikTok: @antigonisings

Antigoni is a singer and songwriter, who rose to prominence during her appearance on Love Island in 2022.

But she had been working on her career long before then, having signed a publishing deal when she was just 14 years old and has continued to grow a global audience of fans.

In 2025, Antigoni toured across the UK and Europe with former Eurovision entrant Marina Satti and supported Cyprus's 2018 entry Eleni Foureira at her sold out concert in London.

She is the daughter of TV presenter Tonia Buxton.

How old is Antigoni?

Antigoni is 30 years old.

What nationality is Antigoni?

Antigoni was born and raised in London, and has Greek-Cypriot roots.

What is Cyprus's Eurovision 2026 song called?

Cyprus will be represented at Eurovision with the song JALLA, described as a "mediterranean summer pop anthem" about "energy, passion and striving for more in life".

You can listen to the full song below.

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What has Antigoni said about representing Cyprus at Eurovision 2026?

Upon being selected to represent Cyprus at Eurovision, Antigoni said during an interview ITV News: "I just want to put our tiny little island out there to the world in the best way possible."

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Where did Cyprus place in the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest?

Cyprus did not qualify for the grand final during last year's Eurovision Song Contest.

The nation placed 11th out of the 15 countries during the semi-final, with 44 points.

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The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to take part in the event due to the ongoing war in Gaza.

This year, a number of countries will boycott the contest following the European Broadcasting Union’s decision not to expel Israel from the competition.

At the EBU general assembly in December 2025, a vote was held to introduce new rules that would stop governments and third parties from disproportionately promoting songs to influence voters. No vote was held on Israel’s participation.

The EBU said in a statement : "A large majority of members agreed that there was no need for a further vote on participation and that the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 should proceed as planned, with the additional safeguards in place."

Following this, Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Iceland confirmed they would not participate in this year’s Eurovision.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ said : "RTÉ feels that Ireland’s participation remains unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis there, which continues to put the lives of so many civilians at risk."

The BBC, which broadcasts the competition in the UK, has said it supports the decision made by the EBU. "This is about enforcing the rules of the EBU and being inclusive," it said in a statement.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2026 final will take place on Saturday 16 May 2026.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

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