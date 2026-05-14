It's time to get dancing again on as the Eurovision Song Contest returns for another electric semi-final.

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Tonight, the remaining 15 countries will perform all hoping for a chance to qualify for the grand final but, as per the rules, only 10 of those nations will make it to Saturday night.

As part of the Big Four, the pre-qualified France and United Kingdom will also take centre stage tonight.

This year marks the first time in three years since Romania has taken part in Eurovision - could this be the year they secure a win?

As we wait to find out, here's everything you need to know about Romania's Eurovision 2026 entry.

Who is Romania's Eurovision 2026 entry Alexandra Căpitănescu?

Alexandra Căpitănescu.. Radek MICA / AFP via Getty Images

Instagram: @alexandra.capitanescu

TikTok: @alexoi.capi

Alexandra Căpitănescu is a singer and songwriter who rose to fame upon winning season 11 of The Voice of Romania.

After she won the singing competition, Alexandra released her debut EP and a number of singles, which has led to her touring across Romania and appear at major festivals including Electric Castle.

She is also a master's student at the Faculty of Physics in Bucharest, and though she has always been drawn to science and plans to specialise as a medical physicist, she also always had a passion for music since she was a child.

How old is Alexandra Căpitănescu?

Alexandra Căpitănescu is 22 years old.

What nationality is Alexandra Căpitănescu?

Alexandra Căpitănescu is Romanian and was born in Galați County in the eastern part of Romania.

What has Alexandra Căpitănescu said about representing Romania at Eurovision 2026?

Upon winning the Romanian selection for Eurovision, Alexandra said: "I've never experienced anything like this in my life and it's a real honour to be able to team up with you.

"So many good show ideas have come our way, so we analyse them with great interest. I want to thank you and tell you that I would not be here without you, because the jury also took the online reactions into consideration, so you contributed to our victory. I hope one day I can personally thank each of you!"

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What is Romania's Eurovision 2026 song called?

Alexandra Căpitănescu will represent Romania with the song Choke Me, which has received some criticisms for its lyrics.

Alexandra addressed the claims on social media, writing: "I have a responsibility to the people who listen to my music, come to my concerts or follow me on Social Media. 'Choke Me' is a metaphor for the pressure we sometimes place on ourselves. It speaks about inner fears, self-doubt, and the feeling of being emotionally suffocated by our own expectations. It was never intended to represent anything sexual.

"As a songwriter, I often use symbolism to give shape to feelings that are difficult to explain directly. This song reflects the weight of certain emotional struggles and the journey of reclaiming your voice and autonomy. Music is how I process complicated emotions and make sense of my inner world.

"When I stop putting pressure on myself, I reach my maximum potential. The lyrics are about taking back control over anxiety and emotions that are choking you. I’m grateful to everyone who listens and engages with my music in good faith."

Where did Romania come in the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest?

Romania did not participate in the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest, with the country's last participation being in 2023 where they failed to qualify for the final.

The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to take part in the event due to the ongoing war in Gaza.

This year, a number of countries will boycott the contest following the European Broadcasting Union’s decision not to expel Israel from the competition.

At the EBU general assembly in December 2025, a vote was held to introduce new rules that would stop governments and third parties from disproportionately promoting songs to influence voters. No vote was held on Israel’s participation.

The EBU said in a statement : "A large majority of members agreed that there was no need for a further vote on participation and that the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 should proceed as planned, with the additional safeguards in place."

Following this, Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Iceland confirmed they would not participate in this year’s Eurovision.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ said : "RTÉ feels that Ireland’s participation remains unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis there, which continues to put the lives of so many civilians at risk."

The BBC, which broadcasts the competition in the UK, has said it supports the decision made by the EBU. "This is about enforcing the rules of the EBU and being inclusive," it said in a statement.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2026 final will take place on Saturday 16 May 2026.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

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