❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Who is Alexandra Căpitănescu? Meet Romania's Eurovision 2026 entry
Could this be the year Romania secures a win?
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 issues for £10
Published: Thursday, 14 May 2026 at 6:54 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £1 per week
Discover lighter, feel-good TV and film recommendations with Radio Times that fit around your plans. Less searching, more watching.
Subscribe now
Loading...
Ad
Loading...