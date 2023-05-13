Following Ryder's success, there were high hopes for Mae Muller this year as she performed her hit I Wrote a Song. Based on Eurovision 2023 odds , Muller was predicted to finish in ninth place this year.

When it comes to the Eurovision Song Contest, the UK hasn't always been hasn't always found themselves on the left side of the scoreboard. However, things took a rather positive turn with Sam Ryder last year as the TikTok star finished in second place behind Ukraine winners Kalush Orchestra.

With the Eurovision 2023 winner now crowned and all the results in, how well did Mae Muller do?

Here's here the UK came in the Eurovision 2023 song contest.

Where did the UK come in the Eurovision 2023 Song Contest?

Mae Muller Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

We didn't quite reach the dizzying heights of last year unfortunately, with the UK finishing in 25th place with just 24 points.

While it wasn't last place – which went to Germany – it wasn't far off, with the UK's Mae Muller placing second from the bottom.

Topping the leaderboard this year was Sweden's Loreen, who won (again) with 583 points, closely followed by Finland's Käärijä with 526 points.

It was a great night, with all of the Eurovision 2023 contestants putting on their best performance to try and top Kalush Orchestra's performance for Ukraine last year.

Ahead of her performance Muller revealed: "I'm so excited to participate in Eurovision this year and represent the UK! I've loved watching Eurovision all my life, so to compete in such a massive music competition is simply brilliant.

"I’m a huge fan of so many of the artists that have found success at Eurovision, from ABBA to Måneskin! Sam Ryder was so amazing last year and proved the UK can be back on the left-hand side of the leader board!"

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest aired on the BBC from Tuesday 9th May to Saturday 13th May.You can check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here.

