One of those contestants was Iceland's entry Diljá, who well and truly impressed with her song Power, an upbeat pop track written by Diljá herself and Pálmi Ragnar Ásgeirsson.

Tonight saw the second Eurovision 2023 semi-final take place at the Liverpool Arena, as the 16 remaining Eurovision 2023 contestants took to the stage for a chance to win a place in Saturday night's final.

The lively performance saw the singer throwing herself on the floor occasionally, but it was her amazing vocals that caught the attention of fans with many praising the powerful performance.

Others called for the star to qualify for one of the 10 spots in the grand final.

"I hope the public will vote for Iceland, her really deserve to go to the Final!! It was crazy!! Congrat !!" one fan wrote following the performance.

"HOW IS THIS NOT MORE OF A 1ST PLACE CONTENDER?! I remember hearing it when it was released first time round and WOW it was an instant favourite! ALL POWER TO ICELAND #Eurovision #Eurovision2023," another said.

"Iceland straight to my top, I got goosebumps #Eurovision," a third wrote.

Sharing the same sentiment, a fourth commented: "Dilja got pipes!!! Her voice is so strong!! I think she can create a place for herself in Grand Final. Interesting!! Well done Iceland! #Eurovision #Iceland

Although they were mostly talking about her fashion choices, one went even as far to dub the singer this year's winner, writing: "Iceland is the hands-down winner with those shoes! Great song, too #eurovision"

During the first semi-final, the first 10 acts were confirmed for the final, with Sweden's Loreen, Moldova, Czechia, and Israel amongst the lucky countries that made it through to the Eurovision 2023 final. Unfortunately, it was the end of the road for Latvia, Ireland, Malta, Azerbaijan, and The Netherlands.

With last year's winner Ukraine and the Big Five, including the UK's Mae Muller, along with Italy, France, Spain and Germany going straight through to the final, only 10 spots remain in the final.

Whether Iceland will earn one of those places is up to the public vote, which will open once all 16 acts have performed.

The grand final will then take place on Saturday in Liverpool's Arena, after which this year's Eurovision champ will be crowned.

