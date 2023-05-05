This year, the action is taking place in the United Kingdom, in Liverpool, after being chosen to host on behalf of last year's winners, Ukraine.

It's the moment all music fans have been waiting for: Eurovision 2023 is finally here.

One country hoping to find themselves at the very least on the left-hand side of the scoreboard is Moldova, who will be entering with Pasha Parfeni.

Get to know the Soarele si Luna singer here, and find out about Moldova's chances in the competition.

Who is Moldova's Eurovsion 2023 entry Pasha Parfeni?

Age: 36

Instagram: @pashaparfeni

Pasha Parfeni is no stranger to Eurovision, having performed in 2012 in Azerbaijan. He came 11th with his son Lautar.

It's technically his third appearance at the Song Contest, too. In 2013, Pasha actually helped to compose the country's entry and he appeared on stage in the Grand Final playing the piano.

While he is performing solo again in Eurovision 2023, Pasha is actually best known for being the lead singer in Moldovan band, SunStroke Project, who formed in 2008.

How old is Pasha Parfeni?

Pasha Parfeni is 36 years old.

He first competed at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2012 when he was 25.

What has Pasha Parfeni said about representing Moldova at Eurovision 2023?

Speaking at a Moldovan press conference ahead of the Song Contest, Pasha thanked the people of his country for getting behind him and supporting his entry.

He said, via Eurovoix: “During this entire period, I felt the support of the public. Any contest, especially Eurovision, is a team contest. I am grateful that my team is the Republic of Moldova.

“I am honoured that for the third time my lyrics are on the big stage of Eurovision. This piece will be sung in Romanian and together with us the whole of Europe will sing. By this fact we contribute to the promotion of the image of our country."

What is Moldova's Eurovision 2023 song called?

Moldova's song for Eurovision 2023 is Soarele si Luna, an upbeat dance track about the sun and the moon.

At the time of writing, the song is 20th favourite, coming below the likes of the United Kingdom's song by Mae Muller and Sweden's entry from Loreen. According to Eurovision World, it has a less-than-one per cent chance of winning.

Where did Moldova come in Eurovision 2022?

Moldova entered the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with Zdob și Zdub and the Advahov Brothers, and they performed really well.

Their catchy song came in at seventh place during the Grand Final, scoring a total of 253 points.

When is Eurovision 2023?

The Grand Final of Eurovision 2023 will air on the BBC on Saturday 13th May, live from Liverpool.

The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 9th and Thursday 11th May.

A total of 26 acts will battle it out in the ultimate song contest to find the ultimate winner.

The Eurovision Song Contest will begin on Tuesday 9th May 2023. Listen to all of last year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

