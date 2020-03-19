There will be four rounds initially with the top acts moving onto the next round – all you need to do is click the link to read about the act and listen to their song, then vote for your favourites in the poll below.

The top two in each heat will go to our grand final, where you will have the chance to pick your favourite song and winner. Remember, this is who you think should have been crowned champion at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, which would have taken place in Rotterdam.

Ready, steady, here's the first group of songs...

[Group One voting closes at 5pm GMT on Friday 20th March]

GROUP ONE

Click on the links below to hear the song and find out more about the act:

Lithuania: THE ROOP – On Fire

Greece: Stefania – SUPERG!RL

Poland: Alicja – Empires

Slovenia: Ana Soklič – Voda

Cyprus: Sandro – Running

Germany: Ben Dolic – Violent Thing

Norway: Ulrikke – Attention

United Kingdom: James Newman – My Last Breath

Spain: Blas Cantó – Universo

Belarus: VAL – Da vidna

Now it's time to vote for your favourite to go through to the grand final...

