Who is representing Cyprus at Eurovision 2020?

Age: 23

Sandro has been immersed in music from a very young age – he began singing and playing the drums when he was only four years old. Hailing from a musically inclined family, it may come as no surprise that he started playing the guitar at the age of eight and learnt piano. He formed his first band at 15 and began writing and producing his own rock and pop songs.

He is known for his skilled voice and natural abilities to connect with the audience and convey his songs’ emotions.

Sandro first made it to the national stage when he appeared on The Voice of Germany – only because his cousin applied on his behalf!

In 2019, he was invited to represent the USA at the New Wave festival – the most prestigious international singing event in Russia.

What is Cyprus’s Eurovision 2020 song called?

Sandro will be singing Running and is pulling out all the stops to ensure he sings the best, as the song is co-written by himself and Alfie Arcuri, the Australian singer-songwriter who won The Voice Australia in 2016.

It is Sandro’s philosophy that music must be authentic, truthful and reach people’s hearts, so Eurovision viewers may need a tissue on stand-by during his performance on the night!

Where did Cyprus come in last year’s Eurovision?

The country finished in 13th position in 2019’s Contest, with 149 points – a dramatic fall from the previous year, which was Cyprus’s best year, as Eleni Foureira finished in second place with a whopping 262 points with song Fuego.

Cyprus has a significant history with Eurovision, having joined in 1981, but did not compete in three separate occasions in 1988, 2001 and most recently, 2014 due to ineligibility, disqualification and public indifference and economic difficulties respectively.

If Cyprus achieved silver position only in 2018, will Sandro have a shot at gold in 2020?

When is Eurovision 2020?

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest grand final will take place at the Ahoy Rotterdam Arena on Saturday 16th of May and will be broadcast live on BBC One.

The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 12 and Thursday 14 May, with 10 countries from each qualifying to Saturday’s grand final – and both will be aired on BBC Four.

