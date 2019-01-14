Emma Bunton has zig-a-zig'ed her way back to the iconic staircase from the Wannabe music video – and Spice Girls fans are loving it.

Baby Spice posed on the stairs at the venue used for the 1996 hit's promo, reminding fans of when the girl group performed those classic moves for their debut single.

"Visited a special place today with my babies! We danced on the stairs!!" wrote Bunton, who has two sons – 11-year-old Beau and seven-year-old Tate. She shared a snap of herself on the staircase of the St Pancras Grand Hotel in London.

Fans loved the nostalgia trip, with many sharing their own photos from the famous staircase:

