Graham Norton had a night to remember when the EastEnders cast joined him ahead of the 30th anniversary special – although he probably didn't expect a slap from Mick Carter.

Yes, Danny Dyer and Pam St Clement (Pat Butcher) taught Graham a thing or two about how to fake an EastEnders slap. Graham proved a natural, even if he looked genuinely scared when Danny sized him up in the Queen Vic.