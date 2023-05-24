RadioTimes.com can confirm that Harold will next year be seen in Channel 4's Celebrity Hunted , where she will be teaming up with Coronation Street 's Kimberly Hart-Simpson to evade the hunters and raise money for Stand Up to Cancer.

With Danielle Harold's last scenes as Lola set to air on EastEnders in the coming days, the star has lined up her next TV role, which will be a far cry from her role on Albert Square.

On why Harold has decided to take part in the show, a source told The Sun: "After filming’s Lola’s storyline, Danielle is keen to do whatever she can to help raise money for the fight against cancer. She will throw herself into the show and hopefully stay hidden long enough to beat the Hunters."

Harold's EastEnders character Lola was diagnosed with a brain tumour in scenes that aired in 2022, and it has now been confirmed that Lola will die in the episode broadcast on Wednesday 31st May 2023.

Danielle Harold as Lola Pearce in EastEnders. BBC

Harold previously revealed that she initially struggled to read her final script for the soap, but that when she eventually did, she "got to the second page and was in absolute bits".

Read more:

She said that the episode was "the hardest thing to read", but that it was also the "most beautiful episode of EastEnders" she has ever read.

Channel 4's Celebrity Hunted has been airing since 2017, as a spin-off to the civilian series Hunted which has aired since 2015.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The most recent series of the celebrity version saw none of the competitors make it to safety, with the likes of Nicola Thorp, James Acaster, Ed Gamble and Bobby Seagull all being caught.

Winners of the show in previous years have included AJ Pritchard, Johnny Mercer and Gavin Henson.

The new season of Celebrity Hunted for Stand Up to Cancer will air on Channel 4 in 2024. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.