Talk about stealing your (oncoming storm) thunder…

Accordingly, tonight’s special threw in a cheeky reference to the media storm in its opening scenes, as Merchant spoke to original Crystal Maze host Richard O’Brien (returning in a cameo) through a screen to gain access to the game.

Discussing Merchant’s new role as host, O’Brien quipped: "I'll tell you who would've been good. That chap that played Doctor Who,” with Merchant irritably retorting, “He’s not available!”

So while we may never know where the David Tennant rumour came from, it’s good to know that Channel 4 can keep a decent sense of humour about the whole affair.

Maybe someone just thought the former time traveller would fit right in with the Future Zone?

Stand Up to Cancer will air on Channel 4 this Friday 21st October from 7.00pm