Yep – Shakespearean actor and movie star David Tennant could be capering around the Industrial Zone helping teams win little crystals, according to a report in The Sun, which states that the 45-year-old is the hot favourite for Channel 4 producers in this development stage.

According to the article, the show’s return would be in the form of a celebrity-stuffed special this October, with the Maze potentially commissioned for a full series if the ratings are high enough.

In its heyday The Crystal Maze was one of Channel 4’s most popular programmes, attracting between 4 and 6 million viewers in the early 90s, so if this new version could ape some of that success we’d say it has a solid chance of a big comeback.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, a Channel 4 spokesperson confirmed: "Channel 4 is looking at a special Crystal Maze for Stand Up To Cancer," referring to the annual comedy gala aired by the broadcaster in October.

However, Channel 4 also insisted that reports of Tennant's hosting are inaccurate, so we should stress that his involvement is currently just a rumour. At the moment, the future of this Maze is far from crystal clear.