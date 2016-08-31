David Tennant is tipped to host a celebrity version of The Crystal Maze
He’s certainly familiar with the future zone
After the huge success of a London-based interactive experience based on popular 90s gameshow The Crystal Maze earlier this year, it’s less than surprising to hear rumblings that Channel 4 are considering bringing the format back to screens.
However, this news comes with a fairly bizarre twist – because an awful lot of people seem to think Doctor Who star David Tennant is the favourite to fill Richard O’Brien’s shoes as host.
Yep – Shakespearean actor and movie star David Tennant could be capering around the Industrial Zone helping teams win little crystals, according to a report in The Sun, which states that the 45-year-old is the hot favourite for Channel 4 producers in this development stage.
According to the article, the show’s return would be in the form of a celebrity-stuffed special this October, with the Maze potentially commissioned for a full series if the ratings are high enough.
In its heyday The Crystal Maze was one of Channel 4’s most popular programmes, attracting between 4 and 6 million viewers in the early 90s, so if this new version could ape some of that success we’d say it has a solid chance of a big comeback.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com, a Channel 4 spokesperson confirmed: "Channel 4 is looking at a special Crystal Maze for Stand Up To Cancer," referring to the annual comedy gala aired by the broadcaster in October.
However, Channel 4 also insisted that reports of Tennant's hosting are inaccurate, so we should stress that his involvement is currently just a rumour. At the moment, the future of this Maze is far from crystal clear.