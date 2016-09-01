But now we can confirm that comedian, writer and actor (The Office and Hello Ladies) will be doing all of the running around and yelling about crystals.

"As a huge fan of the original series, I’m honoured to support Stand Up To Cancer by hosting this one-off edition of The Crystal Maze," Merchant said. "Richard O’Brien and Ed Tudor-Pole leave big shoes to fill, but I have size 14 feet, so I’ll do my best."

The special will be filmed in London at The Crystal Maze Live Experience created by Little Lion Entertainment, where a selection of old favourites and new games are being built especially for the show.

The Crystal Maze was one of Channel 4’s most popular programmes, attracting between 4 and 6 million viewers in the early 90s and it's thought that if this special proves popular a whole new series could follow. What with the mammoth ticket sales enjoyed by the new London attraction, it seems safe to assume this won't be too much of a problem.

As for which celebrities will be taking on the various zones, we're told to expect names to be confirmed in the next couple of weeks.

Stand Up To Cancer will be broadcaster in October on Channel 4