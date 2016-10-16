And he’s not the only classic figure from The Crystal Maze to be making a return, with fortune-teller Mumsey also making a comeback in the new episode, played by actress Maureen Lipman (in character below, taking over the role from Sandra Caron), and even a nod to ex-presenter Ed Tudor-Pole, who hosted the game show for its last two series. How nice.

Speaking about the one-off special, which will air on Channel 4 this Sunday 16 October as part of the broadcaster’s Stand Up to Cancer series of comedy programmes, new host Stephen Merchant said: “I’m paying homage to Richard O’Brien with my look for the show.

“What’s impossible to emulate is Richard’s unique persona – he’s a total one-off -- but I’ve been inspired by his irreverence and winking complicity with the audience at home. When Ed Tudor-Pole took over, he made the show his own, which is all I can try and do."

Paralympian Jonnie Peacock, who joins Michelle Keegan, Sara Cox, Rio Ferdinand and Josh Widdecombe in the team of celebrity contestants, added: “[Stephen’s] outfit was crazy. I went into make-up, sat down and I thought ‘Who’s this guy?!’ and then I realised it was him. I thought he was wearing one of those bald caps, then I found out that he’d actually shaved all his hair off. It was perfect. He really went for it.”

“It wasn’t until I signed on that I discovered how much people cherish the original Crystal Maze,” Merchant concluded. “I hope people will enjoy this as a loving tribute.”

Richard O’Brien AND Mumsey back in the action? Will you start the fans, PLEASE!

The Crystal Maze will air on Channel 4 on Sunday 16 October at 9pm