The series has been presented by Schofield for every season since its first in 2006, while Willoughby has presented all but seasons seven, eight and nine, when Christine Bleakley stepped into the role.

Following Phillip Schofield's abrupt departure from ITV's This Morning over the weekend, fans of the channel's hit ice skating competition Dancing on Ice have been speculating as to what this means for the show's future.

Now, RadioTimes.com can confirm that further announcements regarding the ITV primetime show will be made "in due course", with the series expected to return in January 2024. It is not currently in production.

When Schofield left This Morning, Willoughby said in a statement: "It's been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won't feel the same without him."

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby presenting Dancing on Ice. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Speculation has since been rife as to who will take Schofield's place on the ITV daytime programme, with previously reports suggesting that Alison Hammond is currently the channel's top choice.

Read more:

Hammond, who currently hosts This Morning on Fridays, has become a firm favourite with viewers, and this year presented the BAFTA Film Awards alongside Richard E Grant.

Other names that have been mentioned as potential replacements for Schofield include Dermot O'Leary and Rochelle Humes, who are both regular hosts on the show.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Hammond and O'Leary paid tribute to Schofield in Monday's episode of This Morning, with O'Leary saying: "Everyone on and off the screen at ITV and This Morning want to say a huge thank you to Phil for what he's done to make this show a success over the last 21 years."

Hammond added: "Quite simply we all know he's one of the best live television broadcasters this country has ever had and we, and all the team, wish him all the best for the future."

The most recent season of Dancing on Ice saw Nile Wilson emerge victorious, after he beat fellow finalists reality TV star Joey Essex and RuPaul's Drag Race star The Vivienne in the public vote.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.