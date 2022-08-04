The Sport Relief All Star Games 2022 will see celebrities from broadcasting, reality TV, sport and music take on different athletic disciplines in the ultimate competition.

While the whole of the UK is currently wrapped up in the Commonwealth Games at the moment, the sporting fun doesn't stop there – Sport Relief is returning to put on an all-star tournament featuring some of TV's biggest names.

With the group being split into teams, led by Dame Kelly Holmes and Ellie Simmonds, the celebs will be taking on cycling, gymnastics, table tennis and other sports while the likes of Emma Willis and Jermaine Jenas host the coverage.

But which famous faces will be taking part? Here's everything you need to know about the Sport Relief All Star Games line-up.

Kelly Holmes

BBC

Age: 52

Job: Olympic gold medal-winning athlete

Instagram: @damekellyholmes

Kelly Holmes, the captain of the Red Team, is a former middle distance athlete and Olympic gold medallist. She has competed in two Olympics, winning two gold medals at the 2004 games in Athens.

Ellie Simmonds

BBC

Age: 27

Job: Paralympic swimmer

Instagram: @elliesimmonds

Ellie Simmonds, who is the captain of the Blue Team, is a former Paralympian swimmer who has won five gold medals for Britain. She has competed in three Paralympic Games – 2008, 2012 and 2016 – and in 2016, set a world record for the 200m medley.

Kem Cetinay

BBC

Age: 26

Job: TV personality and presenter

Instagram: @kemcetinay

Kem Cetinay is best known for winning Love Island in 2017, after which he moved into TV presenting. He has appeared on Celebrity Hunted, Dancing on Ice, I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp and Soccer Aid, and currently hosts Love Island: The Morning After podcast.

Liv Cooke

BBC

Age: 23

Job: Professional football freestyler

Instagram: @livcookefs

Liv Cooke is a professional footballer freestyler and five-time world record holder. She is an ambassador for UEFA Women's Football and currently hosts the BBC's MOTDx.

Aimee Fuller

BBC

Age: 31

Job: Professional snowboarder and Olympic athlete

Instagram: @aimee_fuller

Aimee Fuller is a Winter Olympian, competing in two Olympic Games as a professional snowboarder. She now hosts features for BBC's Ski Sunday and has presented TV for the BBC, the Olympic channel and Red Bull TV.

Helen Glover

BBC

Age: 36

Job: Olympic rower

Instagram: @helenglovergb

Professional rower Helen Glover is a two-time Olympic champion and the highest ranking female rower in the world in 2015-2016. She has appeared on the BBC's Olympic Superstars game show and starred in the documentary Helen Glover: Mother of All Comebacks.

Una Healy

BBC

Age: 40

Job: Singer

Instagram: @unahealy

Una Healy is best known as a member of The Saturdays, which produced hits like Higher and What About Us. She has since taken part in Splash! and become a judge on Let's Get Gold and The Voice of Ireland.

HRVY

BBC

Age: 23

Job: Singer

Instagram: @hrvy

HRVY is a pop star and TV personality who has opened for Little Mix and The Wanted on tour, and he's also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing. He has also hosted CBBC's Friday Download.

Russell Kane

BBC

Age: 46

Job: Comedian

Instagram: @russell_kane

Russell Kane is a comedian and writer, best known for appearing on Live at the Apollo, I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here Now, Just a Minute, Celebrity Mastermind and Children in Need.

Noreen Khan

BBc

Job: Radio and TV presenter

Instagram: @officialnoreenkhan

Noreen Khan is a radio and TV presenter, best known for hosting a show on the BBC Asian Network and co-hosting the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games.

Ferne McCann

BBC

Age: 31

Job: TV personality

Instagram: @fernemccann

Ferne McCann is a TV personality and presenter who rose to fame after joining the cast of The Only Way is Essex. She has since appeared on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here and This Morning.

Billy Monger

BBC

Age: 23

Job: Professional race car driver

Instagram: @billymongerracing

Billy Monger is a professional racing driver who has competed in British F4. In 2017, a collision at Donington Park led to Monger's legs being amputated – however he returned to competition after completing treatment and therapy and was awarded BBC Sports Personality of the Year's Helen Rollason Award.

Ugo Monye

BBC

Age: 39

Job: Former rugby union player

Instagram: @ugomonye

Ugo Monye is a former rugby union player who played for England, Harlequins and British & Irish Lions throughout his career. He is now a sports pundit and has appeared on Strictly Come Dancing and Question of Sport.

Eve Muirhead

BBC

Age: 32

Job: Olympic curler

Instagram: @evemuirhead

Eve Muirhead is a Scottish curler who won a gold medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games. She has competed at the European Championships and World Champions and is a four-time Olympian, representing Great Britain.

Dermot Murnaghan

BBC

Age: 64

Job: Broadcaster

Twitter: @DermotMurnaghan

Dermot Murnaghan is a broadcaster, best known for hosting shows on Sky News, CNBC Europe and BBC News. He also presented Eggheads from 2003 until 2014.

Mark Ormrod

BBC

Age: 39

Job: Invictus Games athlete

Twitter: @markormrod

Mark Ormrod is a former Royal Marine and athlete who competed in the 2017 and 2018 Invictus Games. He served in the Marines from 2001 until stepping on an IED and losing his left leg and right arm in 2007.

Mark Rhodes

BBC

Age: 40

Job: Singer and TV presenter

Twitter: @markrhodestv

Mark Rhodes rose to fame after competing on Pop Idol in 2003, coming in second place, before turning to TV presenting. He has since hosted Top of the Pops Reloaded, TMi and CBBC's Copycats.

Chris Robshaw

BBC

Age: 36

Job: Rugby union player

Twitter: @chrisrobshawrugby

Chris Robshaw is a rugby union player who was captain of the English national team from 2012 until 2015. He has also played for Harlequins and San Diego Legion.

Tom Rosenthal

BBC

Age: 34

Job: Comedian and actor

Twitter: @rosengrams

Tom Rosenthal is a comedian and actor who is best known for his roles in shows like Friday Night Dinner, Plebs and Broadchurch.

Suzi Ruffell

BBC

Age: 36

Job: Comedian

Twitter:@suziruffellcomedy

Suzi Ruffell is a stand-up comedian who has appeared on 8 Out of 10 Cats, The Last Leg and Mock the Week.

George Shelley

BBC

Age: 29

Job: Singer

Twitter: @georgeshelley

George Shelley is a singer and member of Union J, a boy band that placed fourth on The X Factor in 2012. He has since appeared on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here, Murder in Successville and hosted The Capital Breakfast Show.

Ovie Soko

BBC

Age: 31

Job: Basketball player and TV personality

Twitter: @oviesoko

Ovie Soko is a professional basketball player who has played for the London Lions, the University of Alabama and Duquesne university. However, he is best known for competing on the fifth season of Love Island.

Richard Whitehead

BBC

Age: 46

Job: Paralympic athlete

Twitter: @richard_whitehead_mbe

Richard Whitehead is a two-time Paralympic gold medallist who has set world records for athletes with double amputation in both the full and half marathon.

Siân Welby

BBC

Age: 35

Job: TV and radio presenter

Twitter: @sianwelby

Siân Welby is a TV and radio presenter best known for co-hosting the Capital FM Breakfast Show with Roman Kemp and Sonny Jay. She has also hosted shows for Channel 5, HQ Trivia and Heart radio.

Max Whitlock

BBC

Age: 29

Job: Olympic gymnast

Twitter: @maxwhitlock

Max Whitlock is a British artistic gymnast, best known for winning two gold medals at the 2016 and one gold medal at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Rickie Haywood-Williams

BBC

Age: 42

Job: Radio DJ

Twitter: @rickiehw

Rickie Haywood-Williams is a DJ, best known for hosting BBC Radio 1 with Melvin Odoom and Charlie Hedges. He has previously presented shows on Kiss FM and presented The BRITs Backstage, Sweat the Small Stuff and the MOBO Awards.

Also taking part: Mike Bushell, Thom Evans, Vicky Pattison, Jonnie Peacock, Greg Rutherford, Gareth Thomas, Steph McGovern and Darren Harriott.

Sport Relief All Star Games will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this summer. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

