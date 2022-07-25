Commonwealth Games 2022 on TV: Channels, dates, times and highlights
Your complete guide to the Commonwealth Games 2022, including full TV details, dates and times for your diary.
The Commonwealth Games has arrived in Birmingham with pulsating action from a wide range of sports to be spread out over 11 days.
Four years on from the Gold Coast edition of the games, Team England will be aiming to make the most of opportunities on home soil.
They won 136 medals Down Under and will aim for an even higher total when this year's games begin.
Dina Asher-Smith, Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Keely Hodgkinson are among the top English contenders going into the event with the home nations split up, as usual, for the Commonwealth Games.
Team Scotland boasts Laura Muir, Team Wales boasts four sets of siblings, including cyclists Megan and Elinor Barker, while Team Northern Ireland take six Tokyo Olympians among their squad.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Commonwealth Games live on TV in 2022.
When is the Commonwealth Games?
The Commonwealth Games begins on Thursday 28th July 2022 with 10 days packed full of action to come.
The Games runs until Monday 8th July 2022 when athletes will take a break following a hectic month of competition, including time spent at the World Athletics Championships.
Watch the Commonwealth Games on TV and live stream
BBC will broadcast of all the action across its terrestrial TV and online platforms with a wealth of live coverage to soak up.
BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three and BBC Four will all boast some coverage throughout the events, while you should also check out the BBC Red Button for more drama.
Every moment of the action live on TV will also make its way to BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. The time difference could make some events tricky to enjoy, so the online platforms will be crucial for on-demand replays.
Commonwealth Games TV schedule
All UK times. Subject to change.
Check out our comprehensive Commonwealth Games schedule for a breakdown of events updated on a daily basis.
We've broken down all of the TV channel information below, including start times for hours of live coverage.
Thursday 28th July
Opening ceremony
BBC One: 7pm – 10:30pm
Day 1 – Friday 29th July
BBC One: 9:15am – 1pm, 1:45pm – 6pm, 7pm – 10pm
BBC Two: 1pm – 1:45pm, 6pm – 7pm
BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm
BBC Red Button: 8:30am – 10:30pm
Digital platforms: watch up to 11 live streams from 8:25am – 10:35pm
Day 2 – Saturday 30th July
BBC One: 9:15am – 1pm, 1:15pm – 5pm, 5:20pm-10pm
BBC Two: 7am – 9:15am
BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm
BBC Red Button: 8:30am – 10:30pm
Digital platforms: watch up to 11 live streams from 6:55am – 10:30pm
Day 3 – Sunday 31st July
BBC One: 9am – 1pm, 1:15pm – 3:35pm, 7:45pm-10pm
BBC Two: 3:35pm – 7:45pm
BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm
BBC Red Button: 8:30am – 10:30pm
Digital platforms: watch up to 11 live streams from 8:25am – 10:35pm
Day 4 – Monday 1st August
BBC One: 9:15am – 1pm, 1:45pm – 6pm, 7:30pm – 10pm
BBC Two: 1pm – 1:45pm, 6pm – 7:35pm
BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm
BBC Red Button: 8:30am – 10:30pm
Day 5 – Tuesday 2nd August
BBC One: 9:15am – 1pm, 1:45pm – 6pm, 7:30pm – 10pm
BBC Two: 1pm – 1:45pm, 6pm – 7:30
BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm
BBC Red Button: 8:30am – 10:30pm
Digital platforms: watch up to 11 live streams from 8:25am – 10:35pm
Day 6 – Wednesday 3rd August
BBC One: 9:15am – 1pm, 1:45pm – 6pm, 7pm – 10pm
BBC Two: 1pm – 1:45pm, 6pm – 7pm
BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm
BBC Red Button: 8:30am – 10:30pm
Digital platforms: watch up to 11 live streams from 7:55am – 10:35pm
Day 7 – Thursday 4th August
BBC One: 9:15am – 1pm, 1:45pm – 6pm, 7pm – 10pm
BBC Two: 1pm – 1:45pm, 6pm – 7pm
BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm
BBC Red Button: 8:30am – 10:30pm
Digital platforms: watch up to 11 live streams from 8:25am – 10:35pm
Day 8 – Friday 5th August
BBC One: 9:15am – 1pm, 1:45pm – 6pm, 7pm – 10pm
BBC Two: 1pm – 1:45pm, 6pm – 7pm
BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm
BBC Red Button: 8:30am – 10:30pm
Digital platforms: watch up to 11 live streams from 8:25am – 10:35pm
Day 9 – Saturday 6th August
BBC One: 9am – 12pm, 1:15pm – 4:30pm, 5:30pm – 10pm
BBC Two: 12pm – 1:15pm
BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm
BBC Red Button: 8:30am – 10:30pm
Digital platforms: watch up to 11 live streams from 8:25am – 10:35pm
Day 10 – Sunday 7th August
BBC One: 9am – 1pm, 1:15pm – 5pm, 5:30pm – 10pm
BBC Two: 7:45am – 9am, 5pm – 5:30pm
BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm
BBC Red Button: 8:30am – 10:30pm
Digital platforms: watch up to 11 live streams from 7:55am – 10:35pm
Day 11 – Monday 8th August
BBC One: 9am – 1pm, 1:45pm – 3:45pm
BBC Two: 1pm – 1:45pm
BBC Red Button: 8:30am – 12:30pm, 12:30pm – 4pm
Digital platforms: watch up to 11 live streams from 7:55am – 2:35pm
Closing ceremony
BBC One: 8pm – 10pm
Commonwealth Games highlights
BBC will broadcast a daily highlights show on BBC Two throughout the Commonwealth Games.
The biggest developing stories, home nations achievements, world records and more will be showcased during the highlights show.
Check out BBC's social platforms and the BBC Sport website for more clips and snippets featuring the best of the action.
All UK times. Subject to change.
Day 1 highlights – Friday 29th July
BBC One: 10:40pm – 11:40pm
Day 2 highlights – Saturday 30th July
BBC One: 10:20-11:20pm
Day 3 highlights – Sunday 31st July
BBC One: 10:30pm – 11:30pm
Day 4 highlights – Monday 1st August
BBC One: 10:40pm – 11:40pm
Day 5 highlights – Tuesday 2nd August
BBC One: 10:40pm – 11:40pm
Day 6 highlights – Wednesday 3rd August
BBC One: 10:40pm – 11:40pm
Day 7 highlights – Thursday 4th August
BBC One: 10:40pm – 11:40pm
Day 8 highlights – Friday 5th August
BBC One: 10:40pm – 11:40pm
Day 9 highlights – Saturday 6th August
BBC Two: 10pm – 10:45pm
Day 10 highlights – Sunday 7th August
BBC Two: 10pm – 10:45pm
What sports are at the Commonwealth Games?
Full list of Commonwealth Games events in 2022:
- Aquatics
- Athletics
- Badminton
- Basketball
- Beach Volleyball
- Bowls
- Boxing
- Cricket (women's)
- Cycling
- Gymnastics
- Judo
- Hockey
- Netball
- Rugby 7s
- Squash
- Table tennis
- Triathlon
- Weightlifting
- Wrestling
