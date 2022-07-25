Four years on from the Gold Coast edition of the games, Team England will be aiming to make the most of opportunities on home soil.

The Commonwealth Games has arrived in Birmingham with pulsating action from a wide range of sports to be spread out over 11 days.

They won 136 medals Down Under and will aim for an even higher total when this year's games begin.

Dina Asher-Smith, Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Keely Hodgkinson are among the top English contenders going into the event with the home nations split up, as usual, for the Commonwealth Games.

Team Scotland boasts Laura Muir, Team Wales boasts four sets of siblings, including cyclists Megan and Elinor Barker, while Team Northern Ireland take six Tokyo Olympians among their squad.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Commonwealth Games live on TV in 2022.

When is the Commonwealth Games?

The Commonwealth Games begins on Thursday 28th July 2022 with 10 days packed full of action to come.

The Games runs until Monday 8th July 2022 when athletes will take a break following a hectic month of competition, including time spent at the World Athletics Championships.

Watch the Commonwealth Games on TV and live stream

BBC will broadcast of all the action across its terrestrial TV and online platforms with a wealth of live coverage to soak up.

BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three and BBC Four will all boast some coverage throughout the events, while you should also check out the BBC Red Button for more drama.

Every moment of the action live on TV will also make its way to BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. The time difference could make some events tricky to enjoy, so the online platforms will be crucial for on-demand replays.

Commonwealth Games TV schedule

All UK times. Subject to change.

Check out our comprehensive Commonwealth Games schedule for a breakdown of events updated on a daily basis.

We've broken down all of the TV channel information below, including start times for hours of live coverage.

Thursday 28th July

Opening ceremony

BBC One: 7pm – 10:30pm

Day 1 – Friday 29th July

BBC One: 9:15am – 1pm, 1:45pm – 6pm, 7pm – 10pm

BBC Two: 1pm – 1:45pm, 6pm – 7pm

BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm

BBC Red Button: 8:30am – 10:30pm

Digital platforms: watch up to 11 live streams from 8:25am – 10:35pm

Day 2 – Saturday 30th July

BBC One: 9:15am – 1pm, 1:15pm – 5pm, 5:20pm-10pm

BBC Two: 7am – 9:15am

BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm

BBC Red Button: 8:30am – 10:30pm

Digital platforms: watch up to 11 live streams from 6:55am – 10:30pm

Day 3 – Sunday 31st July

BBC One: 9am – 1pm, 1:15pm – 3:35pm, 7:45pm-10pm

BBC Two: 3:35pm – 7:45pm

BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm

BBC Red Button: 8:30am – 10:30pm

Digital platforms: watch up to 11 live streams from 8:25am – 10:35pm

Day 4 – Monday 1st August

BBC One: 9:15am – 1pm, 1:45pm – 6pm, 7:30pm – 10pm

BBC Two: 1pm – 1:45pm, 6pm – 7:35pm

BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm

BBC Red Button: 8:30am – 10:30pm

Day 5 – Tuesday 2nd August

BBC One: 9:15am – 1pm, 1:45pm – 6pm, 7:30pm – 10pm

BBC Two: 1pm – 1:45pm, 6pm – 7:30

BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm

BBC Red Button: 8:30am – 10:30pm

Digital platforms: watch up to 11 live streams from 8:25am – 10:35pm

Day 6 – Wednesday 3rd August

BBC One: 9:15am – 1pm, 1:45pm – 6pm, 7pm – 10pm

BBC Two: 1pm – 1:45pm, 6pm – 7pm

BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm

BBC Red Button: 8:30am – 10:30pm

Digital platforms: watch up to 11 live streams from 7:55am – 10:35pm

Day 7 – Thursday 4th August

BBC One: 9:15am – 1pm, 1:45pm – 6pm, 7pm – 10pm

BBC Two: 1pm – 1:45pm, 6pm – 7pm

BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm

BBC Red Button: 8:30am – 10:30pm

Digital platforms: watch up to 11 live streams from 8:25am – 10:35pm

Day 8 – Friday 5th August

BBC One: 9:15am – 1pm, 1:45pm – 6pm, 7pm – 10pm

BBC Two: 1pm – 1:45pm, 6pm – 7pm

BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm

BBC Red Button: 8:30am – 10:30pm

Digital platforms: watch up to 11 live streams from 8:25am – 10:35pm

Day 9 – Saturday 6th August

BBC One: 9am – 12pm, 1:15pm – 4:30pm, 5:30pm – 10pm

BBC Two: 12pm – 1:15pm

BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm

BBC Red Button: 8:30am – 10:30pm

Digital platforms: watch up to 11 live streams from 8:25am – 10:35pm

Day 10 – Sunday 7th August

BBC One: 9am – 1pm, 1:15pm – 5pm, 5:30pm – 10pm

BBC Two: 7:45am – 9am, 5pm – 5:30pm

BBC Three: 7:05pm – 10:30pm

BBC Red Button: 8:30am – 10:30pm

Digital platforms: watch up to 11 live streams from 7:55am – 10:35pm

Day 11 – Monday 8th August

BBC One: 9am – 1pm, 1:45pm – 3:45pm

BBC Two: 1pm – 1:45pm

BBC Red Button: 8:30am – 12:30pm, 12:30pm – 4pm

Digital platforms: watch up to 11 live streams from 7:55am – 2:35pm

Closing ceremony

BBC One: 8pm – 10pm

Commonwealth Games highlights

BBC will broadcast a daily highlights show on BBC Two throughout the Commonwealth Games.

The biggest developing stories, home nations achievements, world records and more will be showcased during the highlights show.

Check out BBC's social platforms and the BBC Sport website for more clips and snippets featuring the best of the action.

All UK times. Subject to change.

Day 1 highlights – Friday 29th July

BBC One: 10:40pm – 11:40pm

Day 2 highlights – Saturday 30th July

BBC One: 10:20-11:20pm

Day 3 highlights – Sunday 31st July

BBC One: 10:30pm – 11:30pm

Day 4 highlights – Monday 1st August

BBC One: 10:40pm – 11:40pm

Day 5 highlights – Tuesday 2nd August

BBC One: 10:40pm – 11:40pm

Day 6 highlights – Wednesday 3rd August

BBC One: 10:40pm – 11:40pm

Day 7 highlights – Thursday 4th August

BBC One: 10:40pm – 11:40pm

Day 8 highlights – Friday 5th August

BBC One: 10:40pm – 11:40pm

Day 9 highlights – Saturday 6th August

BBC Two: 10pm – 10:45pm

Day 10 highlights – Sunday 7th August

BBC Two: 10pm – 10:45pm

What sports are at the Commonwealth Games?

Full list of Commonwealth Games events in 2022:

Aquatics

Athletics

Badminton

Basketball

Beach Volleyball

Bowls

Boxing

Cricket (women's)

Cycling

Gymnastics

Judo

Hockey

Netball

Rugby 7s

Squash

Table tennis

Triathlon

Weightlifting

Wrestling

