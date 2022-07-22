The one-off special, hosted by Emma Willis and Jermaine Jenas, will see two teams of famous faces go head-to-head in a series of sporting challenges, led by athletic legends Ellie Simonds OBE and Dame Kelly Holmes.

While sports fans will be looking forward to the Commonwealth Games kicking off next week, that won't be the only high-profile competition taking place in Birmingham this summer as a host of celebrities will be taking part in the Sport Relief All Star Games 2022.

With the likes of Love Island's Kem Cetinay, Strictly Come Dancing's HRVY, Sky presenter Dermot Murnaghan and TV personality Vicky Pattison lacing up their trainers in preparation, the upcoming Sport Relief event is set to be a lot of fun.

Here's everything you need to know about the Sport Relief All Star Games 2022.

Sport Relief All Star Games 2022 airdate

Sport Relief All Star Games 2022 will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this summer alongside the Commonwealth Games.

While the BBC has not yet confirmed the exact transmission date, the All Star Games will air as a one-off hour-long special.

What is Sport Relief All Star Games?

Ellie Simmonds will be the captain of the Blue Team. BBC

The Sport Relief All Star Games 2022 will see two teams of celebrities go head-to-head in five sports, competing in front of a live crowd at the Commonwealth Games stadium in Birmingham.

Dame Kelly Holmes and Ellie Simmonds will lead two teams as they compete in a series of cycling, athletic, gymnastic, basketball and table tennis sports in aid of Sport Relief.

"Sport Relief is teaming up with United by 2022 and the Commonwealth Sport Foundation this summer as the Birmingham 2022 Official Charity Partners, to raise money to take on important issues, including tackling inequality, improving mental health and helping young people to survive and thrive," the charity has said.

Sport Relief All Star Games line-up

Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes and Paralympic champion Ellie Simmonds are team captains for this year's tournament, leading two groups of celebrities in a series of athletic challenges.

The famous line-up includes:

Mike Bushell – BBC sport presenter

– BBC sport presenter Kem Cetinay – Love Island winner

– Love Island winner Liv Cooke – freestyle football world champion

– freestyle football world champion Thom Evans – rugby union player

– rugby union player Aimee Fuller – Winter Olympic snowboarder

– Winter Olympic snowboarder Helen Glover – Olympic gold medal rower

– Olympic gold medal rower Darren Harriot – comedian

– comedian Una Healy – singer and presenter

– singer and presenter HRVY – singer and songwriter

– singer and songwriter Russell Kane – comedian

– comedian Noreen Khan – TV presenter

– TV presenter Ferne McCann – TV personality

– TV personality Steph McGovern – TV presenter

– TV presenter Billy Monger – former racing driver

– former racing driver Ugo Monye – former Rugby Union player

– former Rugby Union player Eve Muirhead – Winter Olympic curler

– Winter Olympic curler Dermot Murnaghan – Sky News presenter

– Sky News presenter Mark Ormrod – Invictus Games athlete

– Invictus Games athlete Vicky Pattison – TV personality

– TV personality Jonnie Peacock – Paralympic Gold medal runner

– Paralympic Gold medal runner Mark Rhodes – TV presenter

– TV presenter Chris Robshaw – former rugby union captain

– former rugby union captain Tom Rosenthal – actor and comedian

– actor and comedian Suzi Ruffell – comedian

– comedian Greg Rutherford – Olympic gold medal long jumper

– Olympic gold medal long jumper George Shelley – musician and presenter

– musician and presenter Gareth Thomas – former professional rugby star

– former professional rugby star Ovie Soko – former Love Islander and basketball player

– former Love Islander and basketball player Sian Welby – TV and Capital radio host

– TV and Capital radio host Max Whitlock – Olympic gymnast

– Olympic gymnast Rickie Haywood Williams – BBC Radio 1 DJ

Sport Relief All Star Games hosts

Hosting the upcoming special will be Big Brother's Emma Willis and The One Show's Jermaine Jenas.

"Being a born and bred Brummy, I’m so excited to be back home as it hosts an incredible summer of sport. We’ve got two of Britain’s most celebrated sporting heroes, who have won tons of medals between them, going head-to-head in what I’m sure will be a very tense but thoroughly entertaining competition," Willis has said in a statement.

"And all for a good cause, raising money to help people who really need it on our doorstep as well as further afield. I can’t wait to see the celebs put through their paces to raise much needed funds for Sport Relief!"

While Jenas added: "Throughout my career, I’ve seen how sport can bring people together and create positive change and Sport Relief does just that.

"The power sport has beyond the pitch or arena is phenomenal and it’s fantastic to see Birmingham 2022 team up with Sport Relief to raise money this summer. Our celebs are in for a hell of a time with Ellie and Kelly as their team captains," he continued. "I’m sure they will demand fierce commitment and high standards to make sure their team are crowned the All-Star Games Champions. I can’t wait to see it all unfold!"

Where is Sport Relief All Star Games filmed?

Sport Relief All Star Games will be taking place in Birmingham this year, at the same venues being used for the Commonwealth Games.

The celebrities will be descending on the Lee Valley Velopark, Alexander Stadium, Arena Birmingham, Smithfield and the NEC Arena throughout the special.

Sport Relief All Star Games will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this summer.

