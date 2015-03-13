Comic Relief 2015: Your Red Nose Day TV guide
From Mr Bean to Mr Bond to Stephen Hawking and David Walliams' unlikely double act, there's plenty to see on TV this Red Nose Day. We've broken it down for you...
Can you believe it's been 27 years since Comic Relief began? The BBC has lined up a suitably comedic celebration for Red Nose Day 2015, from the rise of Mr Bond to the return of Mr Bean.
They're inviting us to Face The Funny, but figuring out what you want to watch ain't easy when there's just so much on offer. Never fear, RadioTimes.com is here, with your ultimate guide to the Red Nose Day TV madness.
So slap on your Red Nose, pop the kettle on, get the feet up and make your donation (here) before enjoying a night of comedy and Comic Relief celebration...
7.00 - 8.00pm BBC1
Red Nose Day 2015 kicks off under the ever watchful eye of Lenny Henry and Davina McCall, who'll be taking us through an hour of rather energetic comedy including:
- Rowan Atkinson swapping his Archbishop's hat for that familiar Mr Bean jacket as he revives the ever-popular bumbling character for a run in with Ben Miller and Rebecca Front
- Dermot O'Leary getting the legs out and the knees up for the final stretch of his 24 hour non-stop dance-a-thon
- And speaking of twinkling toes, Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly reveal the winner of The Peoples' Strictly
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xS8-afctoLk
8.00 - 9.00pm BBC1
Henry makes way for David Walliams who'll team up with Davina for another exciting hour of comedic comebacks including:
- Dawn French's return as the Vicar Of Dibley, as Geraldine finds herself competing with a host of familiar faces to become the second female bishop
- A quick visit from Mr Khan
- X Factor star Ella Henderson belting out a tune
- And highlights from Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights Live!
9.00 - 10.00pm BBC1
Davina's third co-host of the evening, John Bishop, takes to the stage just in time to let Mr Walliams work his magic:
- David's patronising Little Britain carer Lou makes a comeback, taking charge of a very important patient (Stephen Hawking) and dealing with guest star Catherine Tate
- Sam Smith is in the studio to serenade us with a song
- And John, Davina and David get their funny bones working in a live sketch starring Eddie Izzard
10.00 - 10.40pm BBC2
Never mind the news, they'll be baking up a storm over on BBC2 as Joe Brand meets the Great Comic Relief Bake Off finalists for An Extra Slice.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c8005iXhWmk
She'll be joined by Mary Berry, Frank Skinner and Howard Middleton, who'll be on hand to find out who the winner is.
10.40 - 11.30pm BBC1
The party never stops back on BBC1, where we join Claudia Winkleman, Sarah Milican, Stephen Fry, Miranda Hart, Sheridan Smith and a host of of national 'sketch comedy' treasures.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kfiYmxLcMpE
11.30pm-1.00am BBC1
As the clock ticks closer to the midnight hour, the comedy gets a little bit edgier with a host of familiar names and faces:
- Russell Brand, Doc Brown and Trevor Noah take to the stage
- And a Cardinal Burns live sketch leads us up to the evening's thrilling crescendo
1.00 - 2.00am BBC1
Greg James takes the reigns for the home stretch heading behind the scenes of the Red Nose Day spectacular for:
- David Walliams' inside scoop on working with Stephen Hawking
- Ben Miller's thoughts on the return of Mr Bean
- Stephen Fry's two cents on being a national treasure
And more Comic Relief celeb gossip than you can shake a Red Nose at before bed!
There's still no word about Daniel Craig's 007 Comic Relief debut, alongside fellow Bond stars Ben Whishaw, Roger Moore and Rory Kinnear, so keep your eyes peeled for him throughout the evening.
Comic Relief: Face the Funny starts on BBC1 at 7pm