7.00 - 8.00pm BBC1

Red Nose Day 2015 kicks off under the ever watchful eye of Lenny Henry and Davina McCall, who'll be taking us through an hour of rather energetic comedy including:

8.00 - 9.00pm BBC1

Henry makes way for David Walliams who'll team up with Davina for another exciting hour of comedic comebacks including:

Dawn French 's return as the Vicar Of Dibley, as Geraldine finds herself competing with a host of familiar faces to become the second female bishop

A quick visit from Mr Khan

X Factor star Ella Henderson belting out a tune

And highlights from Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights Live!

9.00 - 10.00pm BBC1

Davina's third co-host of the evening, John Bishop, takes to the stage just in time to let Mr Walliams work his magic:

David's patronising Little Britain carer Lou makes a comeback, taking charge of a very important patient ( Stephen Hawking ) and dealing with guest star Catherine Tate

Sam Smith is in the studio to serenade us with a song

is in the studio to serenade us with a song And John, Davina and David get their funny bones working in a live sketch starring Eddie Izzard

10.00 - 10.40pm BBC2

Never mind the news, they'll be baking up a storm over on BBC2 as Joe Brand meets the Great Comic Relief Bake Off finalists for An Extra Slice.

She'll be joined by Mary Berry, Frank Skinner and Howard Middleton, who'll be on hand to find out who the winner is.

10.40 - 11.30pm BBC1

The party never stops back on BBC1, where we join Claudia Winkleman, Sarah Milican, Stephen Fry, Miranda Hart, Sheridan Smith and a host of of national 'sketch comedy' treasures.

11.30pm-1.00am BBC1

As the clock ticks closer to the midnight hour, the comedy gets a little bit edgier with a host of familiar names and faces:

Russell Brand , Doc Brown and Trevor Noah take to the stage

And a Cardinal Burns live sketch leads us up to the evening's thrilling crescendo

1.00 - 2.00am BBC1

Greg James takes the reigns for the home stretch heading behind the scenes of the Red Nose Day spectacular for:

David Walliams ' inside scoop on working with Stephen Hawking

Ben Miller 's thoughts on the return of Mr Bean

Stephen Fry's two cents on being a national treasure

And more Comic Relief celeb gossip than you can shake a Red Nose at before bed!

There's still no word about Daniel Craig's 007 Comic Relief debut, alongside fellow Bond stars Ben Whishaw, Roger Moore and Rory Kinnear, so keep your eyes peeled for him throughout the evening.

